Tori Spelling Honors Mom on Mother's Day, Expresses Gratitude for Life Lessons

The actress, who has roles on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'So Notorious', pays tribute to Candy Spelling and acknowledges the valuable lessons her mother has instilled in her.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling took to Instagram to celebrate her mother, Candy Spelling, on Mother's Day, posting a series of nostalgic photos that captured their close bond. The actress, known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "So Notorious", expressed her gratitude for the invaluable lessons and support her mother has provided throughout her life.

In the first photo, a young Candy is seen holding her baby daughter, Tori. The next photo depicts Candy standing alongside Tori, who is dressed in a black dress adorned with daisies. In another image, a black-and-white portrait shows a young Tori and Candy wearing formal dresses, a testament to their enduring bond.

Tori penned a heartfelt message on the final slide, reflecting on the many ways her mother has shaped her life. "Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy," she wrote. "And how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse."

Tori Spelling honored her mother Candy Spelling on Instagram Stories.

This Mother's Day marked a particularly poignant moment for Tori, as it was the first since she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, in March. Throughout their relationship, Tori and her mother shared a close connection, with Candy providing support during her daughter's difficult time.

Despite facing challenges in their relationship over the years, Tori and Candy have reconciled and now enjoy a strong bond. Tori credits their reunion to her friend, Josh Flagg, who arranged a dinner for them to reconnect. Since then, they have remained in regular contact, texting each other daily.