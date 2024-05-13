Gisele Bundchen Pays Heartfelt Tribute to 'Amazing' Mom on First Mother's Day Since Her Death

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen remembered her late mother on first Mother's Day since her passing. While commemorating the special day, the former Victoria's Secret Angel paid heartfelt tribute to her mom Vania Nonnenmacher.

On Sunday, May 12, the 43-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share the tribute. In the lengthy caption of her new post, she began, "It's still hard to say 'mom' without getting emotional. There is not a day that goes by that I don't miss my Mom."

Gisele went on to shower Vania with praise, "My mother, was an amazing human being who always helped everyone around her. She was an incredible role model for my sisters and I. She was strong, loving, and compassionate. There was nothing she couldn't do."

The Brazilian model further shared, "She use to say: 'Children are forever. You will always be concerned and wanting to protect them, it doesn't matter their age.' " About her own experience being a mother, she said, "Being a mom is the best , sometimes challenging but always a rewarding experience."

Gisele additionally voiced her gratitude, "I am forever grateful for my Mom's guidance. Mom, even though I can no longer feel your embrace I know you are always watching over our family and being our guiding light!" Near the end of the caption, she penned, "Te amo maezinha. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms . Sending so much love your way," adding a red heart emoji.

In the same post, Gisele uploaded a series of photos capturing her with Vania over the years. One of the pictures was a throwback snap of Gisele, her sisters and their mother when they were younger. Meanwhile, another one saw Vania embracing her grandchildren, including Gisele's son Benjamin.

The Mother's Day post came months after Vania passed away. She took her last breath at Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on January 28 after fighting cancer. A wake and a farewell ceremony reportedly was held on the next day at the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium in Porto Alegre.