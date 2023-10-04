 

Beyonce Breaks Record With 'Renaissance' Tour's $579 Million Gross Worldwide

The 32-time Grammy winner is the only woman, only black artist and only American solo act to enter the Top 10 of the highest-grossing tour on Billboard Boxscore.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' sold-out "Renaissance World Tour" performed impressively at the Billboard Boxscore. The 32-time Grammy winner broke record after it was announced that the superstar's global trek earned more than $579 million worldwide.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the tour was attended by 2.7 million fans across 56 dates in 39 cities. "Renaissance" tour's number also doubled the musician's previous touring record set by her "Formation World Tour".

According to Billboard Boxscore, the world tour marks the seventh-highest-grossing tour in the chart. As if that's not enough, the "Break My Soul" hitmaker is the only woman, only black artist and only American solo act to enter the Top 10, which was previously composed solely of white, male artists.

Elton John ($939.1 million) tops the chart with 330 dates. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran needed 258 dates to hit $776 million gross.

The remaining Top 5 are U2, Coldplay and Harry Styles. U2's "U2 360 Tour" grossed $736 million with 110 shows. Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" earned $617 million gross with 107 shows, while Harry earned $617 million gross from 169 shows of "Love on Tour".

On the other hand, Taylor Swift's, Metallica's and other artists' newly launched 2023 treks were not officially in consideration since they are still ongoing. Taylor's "Eras Tour" is estimated to land at $1 billion or even more than double that, but the exact number will only be revealed once she wraps up the tour next year.

Back to Beyonce, the "Halo" songstress announced her upcoming "Renaissance" concert film, titled "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce", shortly after wrapping up "Renaissance World Tour". Unveiled on December 1, its first trailer highlighted Beyonce's vision and goal for the "Renaissance" world tour.

The trailer offered glimpses of her epic costumes and stage performances. It additionally shared an intimate look at Bey's family, including her husband Jay-Z, eldest daughter Blue Ivy as well as twins Sir and Rumi.

The official synopsis reveals that the film "accentuates the journey of 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR', from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyonce's 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR' created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" is set to hit theaters on December 1.

