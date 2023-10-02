 

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film
AMC
Movie

Shortly after the last stop of the tour concludes in Kansas City, Missouri, the 'Break My Soul' singer debuts the trailer for the upcoming trailer that will hit theaters on December 1.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has officially announced her upcoming "Renaissance" concert film. Shortly after concluding the world tour in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, December 1, she dropped the first trailer for the movie titled "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce".

The dramatic trailer highlights Beyonce's vision and goal for the "Renaissance" world tour. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged," the R&B diva says in the video, followed by the word "unique" echoing.

Offering glimpses of her epic costumes and stage performances, the trailer also gives an intimate look at Bey's family, including her husband Jay-Z, eldest daughter Blue Ivy as well as twins Sir and Rumi, who has been following and supporting her during the tour.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," the 42-year-old says in the trailer. At the end of the two-minute video, she concludes, "I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal."

  Editors' Pick

According to the official synopsis, the film "accentuates the journey of 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR', from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyonce's 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR' created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" is set to hit theaters on December 1. Tickets for the film are available for purchase now. Posting the trailer on her Instagram page, Bey teased her followers as she wrote in the caption, "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply."

Prior to the release of the trailer, it was reported that Beyonce was in final talks to release the concert film through AMC theaters.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kourtney Kardashian's Friends Shut Down Kim's Claim About 'Not Kourtney' Group Chat

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom
Latest News
'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash
  • Oct 02, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Christian Has Bombshell Question for Cleo Amid Backlash

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom
  • Oct 02, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld All Smiles During NY Outing With Rumored Beau Josh Allen's Mom

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film
  • Oct 02, 2023

Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

Kourtney Kardashian's Friends Shut Down Kim's Claim About 'Not Kourtney' Group Chat
  • Oct 02, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian's Friends Shut Down Kim's Claim About 'Not Kourtney' Group Chat

'PAW Patrol' Sequel Edges Out 'Saw X' for No. 1 Debut at Box Office
  • Oct 02, 2023

'PAW Patrol' Sequel Edges Out 'Saw X' for No. 1 Debut at Box Office

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation
  • Oct 02, 2023

Shannon Beador Takes Her Dog for Walk After Animal Control Investigation

Most Read
Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes
Movie

Emma Stone Praised by Director for Her Approach to 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million

Natalie Portman Thrilled After New Movie 'May December' Sold to Netflix for $11 Million

Michael Fassbender 'Salivating' to Play Lead Role in David Fincher's 'The Killer'

Michael Fassbender 'Salivating' to Play Lead Role in David Fincher's 'The Killer'

James Cameron Narrowly Escaped Death on Set of 'The Abyss'

James Cameron Narrowly Escaped Death on Set of 'The Abyss'

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio

Disney's 'Wish' Scores the Most Watched Trailer for the Studio

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Would Love to Direct 'Bad Ronald' Remake

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Would Love to Direct 'Bad Ronald' Remake

'Hunger Games' Director Insists Any New Story to Expand the Franchise Has to Be 'Relevant'

'Hunger Games' Director Insists Any New Story to Expand the Franchise Has to Be 'Relevant'

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director

'Hairspray' Popularity Baffles Director

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert Film Coming to AMC Theaters