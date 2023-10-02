Beyonce Unveils Dramatic Trailer for 'Renaissance' Concert Film

AMC Movie

Shortly after the last stop of the tour concludes in Kansas City, Missouri, the 'Break My Soul' singer debuts the trailer for the upcoming trailer that will hit theaters on December 1.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has officially announced her upcoming "Renaissance" concert film. Shortly after concluding the world tour in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, December 1, she dropped the first trailer for the movie titled "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce".

The dramatic trailer highlights Beyonce's vision and goal for the "Renaissance" world tour. "The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged," the R&B diva says in the video, followed by the word "unique" echoing.

Offering glimpses of her epic costumes and stage performances, the trailer also gives an intimate look at Bey's family, including her husband Jay-Z, eldest daughter Blue Ivy as well as twins Sir and Rumi, who has been following and supporting her during the tour.

"When I am performing, I am nothing but free," the 42-year-old says in the trailer. At the end of the two-minute video, she concludes, "I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal."

According to the official synopsis, the film "accentuates the journey of 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR', from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyonce's 'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR' created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" is set to hit theaters on December 1. Tickets for the film are available for purchase now. Posting the trailer on her Instagram page, Bey teased her followers as she wrote in the caption, "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply."

Prior to the release of the trailer, it was reported that Beyonce was in final talks to release the concert film through AMC theaters.

You can share this post!