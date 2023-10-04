Chris Evans, Alba Baptista Bump Into Meghan Markle, Prince Harry During Portugal Getaway

Instagram/Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' actor and the 'Warrior Nun' star are spotted hanging out at the same Europe bar where the Duchess and Duke of Sussex are also seen.

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans and Alba Baptista might have bumped into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during a recent outing. While going for a trip to Portugal, the leading man in "Captain America: The First Avenger" and the "Warrior Nun" star reportedly were spotted at the same venue with the Duchess and Duke of Sussex.

Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, October 3, an eyewitness spilled that the 42-year-old Marvel star and his 26-year-old wife were seen at a bar in one of the cities in Europe. At that time, the eyewitness also spotted Meghan and Prince Harry at the restaurant.

According to the source, the four of them "did not know each other." In addition, the source revealed that the famous couples appeared to have not planned to meet as their "run-in" was totally "coincidental."

Chris and Alba might have flown to Portugal to host a second wedding. "There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba's family who couldn't be in Massachusetts. Sometime this week, I believe. Then they'll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon," a source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column in mid-September.

The couple's first wedding was held on September 9 in an intimate ceremony, which took place at their home in Massachusetts. The two invited a number of their closest family and friends to join them on their special day. The guests reportedly included his fellow Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Before tying the knot with Alba, Chris shared a rare insight into their relationship. During an interview for his GQ profile, he revealed one of the discussions that they had in the beginning of their romance. He stated, "When we began dating I was like, 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We're living in Atlanta for a year."

The actor of "The Avengers" further said about his wife, "[Alba]'s really big into people's energies and first impressions." He additionally admitted, "I'm not so much. Because I feel that I don't always give off the same thing out of the gate. So I try to really reserve judgment."

