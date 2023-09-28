'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson

Instagram Celebrity

The 51-year-old actor, best known for playing Coach Beard on the Apple TV+ series, is unveiled to be expecting baby No. 2 with his fiancee just a few months after they announced their engagement.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson. The "Ted Lasso" star and his fiance, who recently got engaged, are expecting their second child together.

Revealing the happy news was Shannon. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of her pregnant belly over a script. She captioned it, "Incubating a couple of things. #multitasking #MOTS #15 weeks."

Brendan and Shannon confirmed her engagement in late June. At the time, the Coach Beard depicter on the Apple TV+ series shared a cute photo of the two, with Shannon showing off her ring. "The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes,' " so read the accompanying message.

Shannon herself also announced the engagement on her own Instagram page by posting a selfie with Brendan. "We are a family," she penned in the accompanying message. "A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always."

"Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family," she added. "Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest."

Brendan and Shannon are mostly private about their relationship. However, they've often given fans glimpses of their sweet moments with their two-year-old son, Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt.

You can share this post!