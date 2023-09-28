Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Cover Images/Sara De Boer/KOI SOJER Celebrity

The 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actress accidentally reveals her phone lock screen in an Instagram picture that shows her cuddling one of her dogs during what appears to be an afternoon stroll.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meagan Good is seemingly head over heels with her boyfriend Jonathan Majors. The "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star was caught using a picture of the "Lovecraft Country" actor as her phone lock screen.

On Tuesday, September 26, the 42-year-old shared on Instagram some photos of her with her dogs. She captioned it, "Who da'thunk dis catwoman'd become a dog mom. Those who know me know how truly bizarre this is."

Eye-eagled fans later put their attention more on Meagan's first image. In the snap, the actress' phone was featured in the corner as she sat next to it. The lock screen for her device appeared to be a photo of her with Jonathan.

Fans have since teased Meagan in the comment section. "Beautiful dogs. Who else zoomed in on the lock screen though?" one person wrote, adding crying laughing emojis. "Cute dogs. It's the Lock Screen for me lol," another replied, while a third noted, "Ok that lock screen of you & bae."

Things appeared to have been going strong between Meagan and Jonathan. Over the weekend, the couple attended the Black and White Gala in Washington D.C. which she co-hosted with Larenz Tate.

When taking the mic, Meagan shared her excitement to be at the event by saying that she loves how they "support each other," noting that there were "so many beautiful black faces." She added, "We are so beautiful. I'm just happy to be here and I love you all."

The "Day Shift" star later handed over the mic to her beau who was standing next to her, saying, "Babe, you want to say anything?" Seemingly not prepared to deliver a speech, Jonathan took the mic as the crowd applauded only to say, "Y'all heard the missus, so that's what it is." Larenz, who stood next to Meagan on the other side, chuckled with the crowd as Meagan let out a sheepish smile.

You can share this post!