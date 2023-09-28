Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Cover Images/Humberto Carreno Celebrity

The rumored new couple and 'Wicked' co-stars, who were recently spotted having a Disneyland date, reportedly went to the theme park with her friends as well as her mom and her brother.

Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has seemingly gotten a seal of approval from her loved ones to date Ethan Slater. According to a new report, the family and friends of the "7 Rings" songstress think the rumored new couple "are good for each other."

The 30-year-old pop star and her alleged beau were recently spotted together at Disneyland. Now, Dailymail.com revealed that "they went with a big group of friends including Ariana's mom and brother." A source additionally claimed, "They are really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."

On Monday, September 25, Deuxmoi unleashed a picture of Ariana and Ethan linking arms while walking around Disneyland on Friday night. Their faces could not be seen as they were photographed from behind while waiting for a ride.

A video also showed Ariana and Ethan getting a tour from one of the theme park guides as they were joined by a couple of friends. The pair appeared to be trying to go incognito in baggy sweatshirts and baseball hats during the outing. The "One Last Time" singer added some fun to her casual look by wearing a pleated skirt and black sheer tights.

Ariana and Ethan stepped out for the theme park date less than a week after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dalton Gomez, who filed his own divorce petition almost simultaneously. In court documents, she mentioned "irreconcilable differences." Their date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023.

Ariana and Dalton's split was first made public in July, with reports saying they "were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends." Days later, her romance with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately.

