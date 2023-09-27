Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

When speaking on his podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion explains that he hasn't 'had the stress that I had while I was playing so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health.'

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has lost some weight and he is seemingly happy about it. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player said he feels "very fit" after shedding 10 pounds in the wake of his retirement from the NFL.

When the 46-year-old was speaking on his Sirius XM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray", his co-host Larry told him that he looked "lighter now." In response, the retired quarterback replied, "Yeah, I'm down about 10 lbs., but I'm actually very fit right now."

"I haven't had the stress that I had while I was playing so that's allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health," the father of three continued. "But I think it's important for everyone. Physical and mental health is so important to all of us."

Tom went on to note, "Without that, what do we really have? You could prioritize a lot of other things - career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community." He then stated, "But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid because if we don't have that, we have nothing."

Back in June, Tom revealed to PEOPLE that he still applies the same diet similar to the one he had during his playing days. "I think what I put in my body is very important," he told the publication.

"I don't think it's a strict regimen," the ex-husband of Gisele Bundchen, who has been known to steer clear of specific food groupings like white sugar, dairy, white flour, iodized salt as well as caffeine, and also avoided nightshade vegetables and strawberries, further explained. "I think it's just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live."

