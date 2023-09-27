Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Instagram Music

The 'Just Give Me a Reason' songstress kicks out a male concertgoer from her 'Summer Carnival Tour' stop in San Antonio after he holds up his phone with a message that reads, 'circumcision: cruel and harmful.'

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pink had an unexpected encounter during her recent concert. The "Try" songstress was forced to kick out a male concertgoer during her "Summer Carnival Tour" stop in San Antonio after he protested about circumcision.

In a TikTok from the Monday, September 25 show, the 44-year-old could be sitting near the edge of the stage when a man suddenly held up his phone. There was a message that read, "circumcision: cruel and harmful."

After reading the message, Pink asked the man, "Oh, you're making a whole point right now, aren't you? Do you feel good about yourself?" The protester then proudly replied, "Yes!"

"Are you gonna be all right?" the singer asked again. "You spent all this money to come here and do that? I'm gonna have to buy a Birkin bag with that ticket money. Get that s**t out of here."

Unfazed by Pink's confrontation, the man turned to share his message with the other audience members. The crowd, however, booed him instead. Pink later declared, "He wants all of you to read it. He came here tonight to talk about circumcision."

A security guard stood up after the man began shouting in the direction of the stage. When the security escorted the protester out of the venue, Pink said, "I feel bad that he wasted his time tonight."

This is not the first time Pink had a run-in with someone who is against circumcision. In 2019, the "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress slammed "f**king disgusting" trolls for taking issue with a photo in which his son Jameson was seen without his diaper.

"There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?" the mom of two argued at the time. "As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper."

"And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors," she continued. "And the negativity that you bring to other people's lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh."

