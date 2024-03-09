Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in International Women's Day Posts After Her Tearful Interview

Cover Images/Fernando Lucena Celebrity

While the retired football player pays tribute to the most important women in his life, he leaves out his ex-wife who gave birth to two of his three children.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has snubbed Gisele Bundchen in his International Women's Day posts following her tearful interview about their divorce. While he paid tribute to the most important women in his life, including his mother Galynn Patricia Brady, his three sisters and his daughter Vivian, he left out his ex-wife.

On Friday, March 8, the 46-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of him being surrounded by his older siblings Maureen, Julie and Nancy. He wrote over the snap, "Happy International Women's Day."

In another Story, the former NFL star gave a shout-out to his mother and his 11-year-old daughter by posting a photo of the two ladies together. "To the most powerful, kind, and caring women in the world," he gushed in the caption.

Tom also shared a selfie of him with his only daughter Vivian and added a red heart emoji on it.

Tom Brady paid tribute to the most important women in his life on International Women's Day.

Tom shares his daughter Vivian and 14-year-old son Benjamin with Gisele. During their marriage, the model helped raise Tom's other son, 16-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. Tom also left out Bridget from the International Women's Day tribute.

This is after Gisele broke down in tears during an interview with Robin Roberts (II). At one point during the sit-down, the host pointed out, "You didn't think that the marriage would end. No one goes into a marriage thinking it's going to end, but it does. You said it was the death of a dream."

In response, Gisele confirmed that she said so about her breakup from Tom. Robin went on to ask, "How are you?" prompting Gisele to break down in tears. The blonde beauty stated, "Well, when you say..." Before the Brazilian beauty was able to finish her statement, she turned her face to the side to hide it from the camera. She then apologized and asked, "Sorry, guys. I didn't know. Can I have a little moment?"

Gisele, however, has been back to business after conducting the interview. On Wednesday, she posed for a Hugo Boss photoshoot on the beach in Miami. The 43-year-old flashed some skin as she modeled an array of jumpers and coats.

At one point during the shoot, she went braless underneath a long black coat, exposing her cleavage. At another moment, she flashed her panties as she forwent trousers while layering up on her top half and wearing black boots.

You can share this post!