 

Linda Evangelista Almost 'Gave Up' Modeling After Harrowing Experience as Teen

Linda Evangelista Almost 'Gave Up' Modeling After Harrowing Experience as Teen
Cover Images/Dara Kushner
Celebrity

The iconic supermodel, who has been featured on over 700 magazine covers, recalls the unpleasant experience she had after she flew to Japan alone for a modeling contract at the age of 16.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Linda Evangelista revealed that her career journey in modeling was not always smooth. The iconic supermodel, who has been featured on over 700 magazine covers, recalled that she almost "gave up" due to a harrowing experience she had when she was a teenager.

On the documentary series titled "The Super Models" created by Apple TV+, the 58-year-old beauty elaborated what led to her nearly giving up on her career in modeling. "It's ironic that my parents let me go to Japan when I was 16 on a modeling contract. They wouldn't let me go on the school ski trip but they would let me go to Japan," she first recounted.

"When I got to Japan, the first thing they asked me about was nude photographs and they wanted to take all my measurements, take the clothes off," Linda stated. "They made a composite and it had my measurements on it and I didn't want to take my clothes off."

About her reaction at that time, the model, who is regarded as "one of the most accomplished and influential models of all time," admitted that she was "kind of freaked out." She further said, "I never should have went there by myself. I went home. I sort of gave up."

  Editors' Pick

Fortunately, Linda did not stop trying. She later received an offer to sign a contract for a modeling job with an agency after she was introduced to agent John Casablancas.

On the same show, Linda opened up about her former husband Gerald Marie allegedly being abusive to her during their past relationship. "It's easier said than done to leave an abusive relationship. I understand that concept because I lived it," she claimed. "It wasn't a matter of just saying, 'I want a divorce, see ya.' It doesn't work that way."

"He knew not to touch my face, not to touch the money maker, ya know?" the model continued. "I married him when I was 22 and I got out when I was 27, and he let me out as long as he got everything. But I was safe and I got my freedom."

In the wake of Linda's allegations, Gerald's lawyer Celine Bekerman issued a statement to PEOPLE. Celine stated, "Gerald Marie firmly objects to the defamatory and false allegations made against him. He refuses to participate in this dishonest media controversy."

Linda tied the knot with Gerald, who is former CEO of Elite Model Management's Paris office, back in 1987. Gerald was 37 years old at that time. A few years later, the two called it quits in 1993.

You can share this post!

You might also like

50 Cent Brags About His Friendship With Eminem After 'Best Friend' Remark

Lana Del Rey Explains Why She Rarely Performs on TV After 'SNL' Backlash, Admits Lack of Confidence

Related Posts
Linda Evangelista Feels She 'Deserved' to Be Left Disfigured by Failed Cosmetic Procedure

Linda Evangelista Feels She 'Deserved' to Be Left Disfigured by Failed Cosmetic Procedure

Linda Evangelista Feels Like She Has 'One Foot in the Grave' After Battling Cancer Twice

Linda Evangelista Feels Like She Has 'One Foot in the Grave' After Battling Cancer Twice

Linda Evangelista Calls Herself Hypocrite for Getting Botox After Disfigured by Botched Injection

Linda Evangelista Calls Herself Hypocrite for Getting Botox After Disfigured by Botched Injection

Linda Evangelista Named the 'Worst' Celebrity to Work With

Linda Evangelista Named the 'Worst' Celebrity to Work With

Latest News
Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'Sex God'
  • Sep 21, 2023

Rita Ora Calls Husband Taika Waititi 'Sex God'

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tory Lanez Looks Unhappy in New Mug Shot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce
  • Sep 21, 2023

Jaime King and Kyle Newman 'Hugged Each Other' After Settling Their Bitter Divorce

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle
  • Sep 21, 2023

Remy Ma Responds to Geechi Gotti's Accusations She Cheats on Papoose During Rap Battle

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death
  • Sep 21, 2023

Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of Ill Brother After Their Mom's Death

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
  • Sep 21, 2023

Michael Caine Used Cane in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Most Read
Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Leslie Jones Opens Up on Three Abortions She Had When She Was Younger

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen Dia

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen Dia

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him

Tinashe Caught Liking a Tweet Saying Chris Brown Is Still 'Butthurt' After She Rejects Him