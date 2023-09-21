Linda Evangelista Almost 'Gave Up' Modeling After Harrowing Experience as Teen

Cover Images/Dara Kushner Celebrity

The iconic supermodel, who has been featured on over 700 magazine covers, recalls the unpleasant experience she had after she flew to Japan alone for a modeling contract at the age of 16.

AceShowbiz - Linda Evangelista revealed that her career journey in modeling was not always smooth. The iconic supermodel, who has been featured on over 700 magazine covers, recalled that she almost "gave up" due to a harrowing experience she had when she was a teenager.

On the documentary series titled "The Super Models" created by Apple TV+, the 58-year-old beauty elaborated what led to her nearly giving up on her career in modeling. "It's ironic that my parents let me go to Japan when I was 16 on a modeling contract. They wouldn't let me go on the school ski trip but they would let me go to Japan," she first recounted.

"When I got to Japan, the first thing they asked me about was nude photographs and they wanted to take all my measurements, take the clothes off," Linda stated. "They made a composite and it had my measurements on it and I didn't want to take my clothes off."

About her reaction at that time, the model, who is regarded as "one of the most accomplished and influential models of all time," admitted that she was "kind of freaked out." She further said, "I never should have went there by myself. I went home. I sort of gave up."

Fortunately, Linda did not stop trying. She later received an offer to sign a contract for a modeling job with an agency after she was introduced to agent John Casablancas.

On the same show, Linda opened up about her former husband Gerald Marie allegedly being abusive to her during their past relationship. "It's easier said than done to leave an abusive relationship. I understand that concept because I lived it," she claimed. "It wasn't a matter of just saying, 'I want a divorce, see ya.' It doesn't work that way."

"He knew not to touch my face, not to touch the money maker, ya know?" the model continued. "I married him when I was 22 and I got out when I was 27, and he let me out as long as he got everything. But I was safe and I got my freedom."

In the wake of Linda's allegations, Gerald's lawyer Celine Bekerman issued a statement to PEOPLE. Celine stated, "Gerald Marie firmly objects to the defamatory and false allegations made against him. He refuses to participate in this dishonest media controversy."

Linda tied the knot with Gerald, who is former CEO of Elite Model Management's Paris office, back in 1987. Gerald was 37 years old at that time. A few years later, the two called it quits in 1993.

