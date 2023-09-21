 

50 Cent Brags About His Friendship With Eminem After 'Best Friend' Remark

Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' rapper gushes over his longtime friendship with the 'Real Slim Shady' spitter after their performance at the 'Final Lap Tour' stop in Detroit, Michigan.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has bragged about his friendship with Eminem. After being called "best friend" by his longtime pal, the "In Da Club" rapper gave his response to "The Real Slim Shady" spitter's sweet public remark.

On Wednesday, September 20, Fif went public with his reaction to Eminem's praise. Along with an Instagram video featuring Eminem's remark, the latter gushed, "That's my guy. [a shrugging emoji] He put me on !" He went on to say about their friendship, "You know the vibes we don't switch up over here. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

Eminem showed that his and Fif's longtime friendship is still alive when he made an appearance at the latter's "Final Lap Tour" stop in Detroit, Michigan. During the concert on Sunday night, September 17 which took place at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, Eminem became Fif's surprise guest.

At one point during the show, Eminem showed up onstage to deliver a number of songs. He performed his collaborative track with 50 Cent titled "Patiently Waiting" which is featured in "Get Rich or Die Tryin' ". He also rapped another of their collaborations titled "Crack a Bottle", featuring Dr. Dre, which was released back in 2009.

Wrapping up his performance, the "Sing for the Moment" spitter showed his love to Fif as he exclaimed, "Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends that I've ever known, 50 Cent!" He added, "And also, make some noise for hip-hop's 50th birthday, y'all … Detroit, I love y'all, man."

Following the show, Eminem let out a number of photos from his performance with 50 Cent. One of the pictures captured the two best friends shaking hands when they were on stage. Along with the snaps, he penned in the caption of the post, "Had 2 come out with @50cent last night… thanks 4 the love, Detroit! 'FINAL LAP TOUR!!!' "

Aside from Eminem, 50 Cent released a video from the gig on his own Instagram account. Accompanying the footage which he let out on Monday, Fif gushed over Eminem by writing, "Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy." He further marveled, "I love him till death! #bransoncognac #lecheminudroi."

