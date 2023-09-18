Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Apologizes for Diminishing Black and Female Musicians

Cover Images/Dara Kushner Music

The media figure is willing to 'accept the consequences' after he's removed from the Board of Directors of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which he co-founded, following his controversial comments.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jann Wenner has issued an apology after he landed in hot water over his controversial remarks on black and female musicians. The businessman, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine, said he's willing to "accept the consequences" that arose from him "inflammatory" remarks.

Through his publisher, Little, Brown and Company, Wenner said on Saturday, September 16, "In my interview with The New York Times I made comments that diminished the contributions, genius and impact of black and women artists and I apologize wholeheartedly for those remarks."

" 'The Masters' is a collection of interviews I've done over the years," he explained of his book which features interviews with a number of white and male musicians, "that seemed to me to best represent an idea of rock 'n' roll's impact on my world; they were not meant to represent the whole of music and its diverse and important originators but to reflect the high points of my career and interviews I felt illustrated the breadth and experience in that career."

"They don't reflect my appreciation and admiration for myriad totemic, world-changing artists whose music and ideas I revere and will celebrate and promote as long as I live," the 77-year-old continued. "I totally understand the inflammatory nature of badly chosen words and deeply apologize and accept the consequences."

Wenner made the disparaging comments on black and female musicians when doing publicity for his new book "The Masters" with The New York Times. His book features interviews with musicians Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend and U2's Bono.

When asked why he didn't interview women or black musicians, Wenner responded, "It's not that they're inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni (Mitchell) was not a philosopher of rock 'n' roll. She didn't, in my mind, meet that test."

"Of Black artists - you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as 'masters,' the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn't articulate at that level," he doubled down.

Following his comments, Wenner has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, which he co-founded and was launched in 1987. "Jann Wenner has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation," a statement from a representative for the foundation read.

