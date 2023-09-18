 

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Warner Bros./Chris Millard
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' was due to return for its second season on Monday, September 18, without its writers, but the plan is reportedly now on hold.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is reportedly on hold amid the Hollywood writers' strike. Jennifer Hudson's daytime talk show was due to return for its second season on Monday, September 18, without its writers, however, Jennifer has since "advocated" for the delay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news came as "The Talk" delayed its season premiere due to the ongoing walkout. The CBS talk show, which first aired in 2010, was also set to return to the air on Monday for the premiere of season 14 of the show, but those plans were shelved because of the strike. In a statement given to PEOPLE, CBS said, " 'The Talk' is pausing its season premiere scheduled for September 18. We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date."

It was recently announced that "The Talk", which is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, was due to return on Monday. However, the makers of the show had a change of heart following a backlash.

Elsewhere, Drew Barrymore has delayed the return of "The Drew Barrymore Show" amid the strike. The 48-year-old actress announced the decision after it was previously revealed that she was preparing to return to the studio to start filming season four of the talk show.

Drew, who has hosted the show since 2020, wrote on Instagram, "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

CBS Media Ventures, which produces "The Drew Barrymore Show", also backed the move. The company told Entertainment Tonight, "We support Drews decision to pause the show's return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her."

