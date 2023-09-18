T.J. Holmes Hints at New Career After 'GMA3' Exit Over Amy Robach Romance

Cover Images/ROGER WONG TV

In a new Instagram post, the 46-year-old former TV anchor seemingly drops a hint that he has something under his sleeves after he's fired from 'Good Morning America 3'.

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes appears to tease a new job after his "Good Morning America 3" dismissal over his controversial romance with co-anchor Amy Robach. In a new Instagram post on Friday, September 15, Holmes dropped a hint that he has found a new career.

Alongside a picture of his Royal Enfield motorcycle in Manhattan, he wrote in the caption, "#newmorningcommute." The 46-year-old former TV anchor didn't reveal more details about his new ventures.

Prior to this, it was reported in March that Holmes and Robach were both "desperately" trying to get back on the air. However, CBS Media Ventures, the syndicate arm of CBS that's responsible for daytime broadcasts like "Dr. Phil" and "The Drew Barrymore Show", turned down a talk show proposal from the duo.

"If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What's their expertise - infidelity?" a skeptical TV expert said at the time. The source continued, "They'd take anything. I think they'd host a game show at this point."

Their struggle to make a TV return apparently doesn't affect their romantic relationship. Late last month, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. In their posts, they shared an identical black-and-white photo of their matching running shoes. "#nycmarathon2023," the controversial pair captioned the snap, adding a pair of running emojis.

The post marked their first post since their social media comebacks. They also turned off the comments.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that months after going public with their relationship, Amy and T.J. were "in a good place." The so-called insider gushed, "They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together." The pair allegedly "are very happy and laying low" in the last few months, adding, "Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged."

The former "Good Morning America" anchors were fired by ABC in December 2022 following their affair scandal. They have since been replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan on "GMA 3".

