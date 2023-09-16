Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The Hawkeye depicter in MCU is allegedly spotted with a woman, who resembles his ex Sonni Pacheco, at a star-studded event in Los Angeles, months after he survived the harrowing incident.

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner has been back on his feet these days. Months after surviving the snowplow accident that took place on New Year's Day, the actor has allegedly been spotted partying hard with a mystery woman.

According to Page Six, the 52-year-old was hanging out with a brunette woman at a star-studded event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, September 13. While some outlets reported that the woman with the "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" star was his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, it's claimed that the woman was actually not the sculptor.

As noted by the site, Sonni, who shares 10-year-old daughter Ava with the actor, is sporting a much lighter hairdo these days. Meanwhile, Jeremy's unidentified plus-one bears a striking resemblance to the artist, but has much darker locks and eyes.

The "Rennervations" star and his female companion reportedly spent the entire night together at the opening of Level 8, an entertainment experience that features eight different venues, including two bars, three restaurants, two casual dining spots and one nightclub.

"They looked friendly," says an eyewitness. "I don't think that they were romantic, but they were together the majority of the evening to the point that they went to a nightclub in that same area and they were together at the table."

Jeremy Renner posed with his gal pal at a star-studded event in L.A.

The spy notes that the duo were "whispering pretty closely" to each other throughout the night and shares that they had a "great rapport." They were joined by actor Aaron Paul, his wife Lauren Paul and musician Anderson .Paak.

Jeremy and his lady friend allegedly stayed out until anywhere from midnight to 1 A.M. He reportedly had a hotel suite near the venue, but it's unclear if his gal pal chose to spend the night with him following the party.

Another source later reveals that the brunette beauty is the wife of David Weiss, who is one of Jeremy's close friends.

His night out aside, Jeremy has been giving fans updates on his recovery following his snowplow accident. In August, the "Avengers: Endgame" star revealed that he's still receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which has can be used to treat multiple medical issues. "Hyperbaric chamber, 2 atmosphere pressure, high oxygen, 2x daily (sic)," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself receiving the treatment.

