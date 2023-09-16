Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

Fans believe that the 26-year-old 'Kardashians' star underwent a boob and butt reduction surgery after she is photographed with a thinner frame in a new outing.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner seemingly underwent a boob and butt reduction surgery. "The Kardashians" star sparked the downgrade surgery speculations after she was spotted looking thinner than ever in an outing earlier this week.

When pictured heading to a meeting in Studio City, California, the 26-year-old cosmetics mogul could be seen sporting a chic look in a tight black crop top and pants that barely covered her waist. She completed the all-black outfit with black high-heels shoes, matching sunglasses as well as a large black Bottega Veneta bag.

Upon catching wind of the pictures, fans quickly noticed Kylie's shrinking frame. "This just screams 'showing off the work I had done' walk," one Internet user commented. Another added, "She had a bunch more surgery to make everything slim and petite, now it's time to parade her new body around as an excuse to sell clothes, which is just an excuse for her to show off her body."

One other believed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder one hundred percent has had whatever reductive surgeries [Kim Kardashian] had." The person continued, "She's had every inch of her body lipoed."

Prior to this, Kylie admitted in an episode of "The Kardashians" that she regretted going under the knife for a boob job. "You know I got my breasts done before Stormi," the mom of two told bestie Stassi Karanikolaou on the Hulu series. She went on to reveal that she got her boob job a few months prior to getting pregnant with her daughter "not thinking I would, like, have a child when I was 20."

"I had beautiful breasts, like natural t*ts. Sat perfectly - just gorgeous. Like, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish obviously I never got them done to begin with," the TV personality added. "I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children. Obviously, I have a daughter, too, I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."

Her thinner frame aside, Kylie recently made headlines for her romance with actor Timothee Chalamet. After months of dating rumors, the couple decided to go public when attending Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" concert in Los Angeles on Monday, September 4. The lovebirds made it clear that the love was in the air as they packed on PDA throughout the show.

They later brought their heated romance to the U.S. Open. The couple was photographed getting touchy-feely in the crowd while laughing and sipping drinks during the men's singles championship match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday, September 10.

