 

Jeremy Renner Shares Picture of Himself in Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Amid Recovery

The 'Hawkeye' actor has given an update on his therapy as he continues to nurse himself back to health after hospitalization following near-fatal snowplough accident.

  • Aug 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner has been doing therapy using a hyperbaric oxygen chamber as he continues his recovery from his near-death snowplow accident. The 52-year-old actor was admitted to hospital on New Year's Day after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplow, and Jeremy has now taken to social media to reveal that he's still receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which has can be used to treat multiple medical issues.

"Hyperbaric chamber, 2 atmosphere pressure, high oxygen, 2x daily (sic)," Jeremy wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself receiving the treatment.

Jeremy Renner in oxygen chamber

Jeremy Renner uses oxygen chamber

The hyperbaric oxygen chamber enables patients to breathe pure oxygen. As a result, the oxygen gets through to the bloodstream and into tissues quicker, which in turn speeds up the healing process.

Jeremy previously took to social media to thank fans for their encouraging messages. The Hollywood star also revealed that he was working out every morning in a bid to return to full health. Jeremy - who played the part of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - wrote on Instagram, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …."

"Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love [heart emoji] I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kym Renner - Jeremy's sister - also revealed that she was encouraged by her brother's progress. She told PEOPLE, "We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

