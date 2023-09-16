Jeannie Mai Jenkins Praised Jeezy's 'Strength and Wisdom' Before He Files for Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

A few days prior to the divorce filing, the host of 'The Real' publicly celebrated the 'Leave You Alone' rapper after his memoir 'Adversity For Sale' became a New York Times bestselling book.

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai Jenkins showered Young Jeezy with praise prior to divorce filing. A few days before her husband filed for divorce, the host of "The Real" publicly gushed over the "Leave You Alone" rapper's "strength and wisdom."

On September 5, the 44-year-old TV personality made use of her Instagram account to voice her appreciation of her husband. In a post, she wrote, "Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom."

"You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn't just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling," Jeannie went on to marvel. She concluded, "I'm endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love," adding a black heart emoji.

Jeannie was celebrating Jeezy after his memoir titled "Adversity For Sale" became one of the New York Times bestsellers. "Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir 'Adversity For Sale' has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list [book and trophy emojis]," she proudly announced. Near the end of the caption, she added hashtags that read, "#newyorktimesbestseller #adversityforsale."

In the post, the TV host uploaded a video of her and her daughter whom she has with Jeezy. The mother and daughter duo were praying for the 45-year-old spitter's success. "Hi God! How are you? I'm fine. God, I want to thank you for my family. God, I want to thank you for my food and God, thank you because my daddy made the New York Times Best Sellers list," Jeannie said in the video as 20-month-old Monaco repeated phrase by phrase.

Just a few days after the video, Jeannie and Jeezy made headlines as he filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution on Thursday, September 14, Jeezy and Jeannie are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation." On the reason behind their split, he allegedly cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint custody of their daughter Monaco.

