 

Fletcher Battling Lyme Disease: 'It Takes Tremendous Toll on My Body'

The 'Undrunk' singer opens up her battle with Lyme disease and how her health issue has affected her voice and taken 'a tremendous toll' on her body and soul.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fletcher reveals diagnosis with Lyme disease. The 29-year-old singer songwriter - whose real name is Cari Elise Fletcher - has announced her diagnosis alongside a photo of herself receiving treatment after becoming "increasingly ill" over the past couple of years.

"I started to become increasingly ill over the last couple years and just kept pushing even though I knew there was something deeper going on. For the last few months, I've been receiving treatments following doctor's orders and doing my best to learn more about this invisible illness," she said in a lengthy statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lyme has affected me in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concern for my voice as well. This has worn on my soul in a way that's hard to even put words to as singing is the thing I love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression."

Due to her health struggles, she has postponed her upcoming tours of the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand until sometime in 2024, with the rescheduled dates yet to be revealed. She continued, "You all know how much I love performing and seeing you on the road and I'm truly heartbroken to let you down."

  Editors' Pick

"I debated on whether or not I wanted to speak about this publicly, but I've always let you into my world through the good, the bad, and the ugly and I don't want to stop sharing with you now."

"Unfortunately, touring and singing every night just isn't something my body is capable of in this moment and I want to show up for you all [100 percent] and give you the best show that I know that I have in me and one that you deserve."

Information on the new tour dates will appear on her website "shortly" while tickets to the original shows will be honoured in 2024.

