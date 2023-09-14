 

Sia Confirms 2024 Album After Releasing New Single 'Gimme Love'

Sia Confirms 2024 Album After Releasing New Single 'Gimme Love'
Instagram/Vijat M
Music

The 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker has announced her first solo pop album since 2016's 'This Is Acting' and teased her comeback with a brand new track 'Gimme Love'.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sia Furler is scheduled to release her first solo pop album in eight years, "Reasonable Woman", in Spring 2024. The "Unstoppable" hitmaker thrilled fans by releasing the hypnotic new single "Gimme Love" on Wednesday, September 13.

The album will serve as the follow-up to 2016's "This Is Acting". Many of those tracks were penned for other artists such as Rihanna ("Cheap Thrills"), Adele ("Alive"), and Shakira ("Move Your Body").

  Editors' Pick

In 2017, the 47-year-old singer-songwriter released the festive LP "Everyday Is Christmas". In 2021, Sia released "Music - Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture", 10 original tracks from her musical film "Music", which she directed and co-wrote.

A few months ago, Sia revealed she was diagnosed with autism. The "Chandelier" singer - who married partner Dan Bernard earlier in the month - shared how she was in "recovery" after she discovered she is "on the spectrum" and also revealed she is sober.

She said during a conversation with "Survivor" season 44 finalist Carolyn Wiger on the show's former contestant Rob Cesternino's "Rob Has a Podcast", "I'm on the spectrum, and I'm in recovery and whatever - there's a lot of things. For 45 years, I was like… 'I've got to go put my human suit on.' And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself."

"Nobody can ever know and love you when you're filled with secrets and… living in shame, and when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don't feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything."

Sia did not disclose exactly when she was diagnosed with the developmental condition, which can cause social anxiety and difficulty empathising with other people.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Fletcher Battling Lyme Disease: 'It Takes Tremendous Toll on My Body'

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2023 Global Citizen Festival
Related Posts
Sia Reveals Autism Diagnosis and Claims She's Now Sober

Sia Reveals Autism Diagnosis and Claims She's Now Sober

Sia Beams as She Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernad in Italy

Sia Beams as She Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernad in Italy

Sia Credits 'Music' Soundtrack for Helping Her Conquer 'Intrusive' Suicidal Thoughts

Sia Credits 'Music' Soundtrack for Helping Her Conquer 'Intrusive' Suicidal Thoughts

Sia's 'Always Gonna Love' Shia LaBeouf Despite Being 'Conned' Into Affair

Sia's 'Always Gonna Love' Shia LaBeouf Despite Being 'Conned' Into Affair

Latest News
Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing
  • Sep 15, 2023

Kate Moss Looks Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break During Family Outing

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel
  • Sep 14, 2023

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2023 Global Citizen Festival
  • Sep 14, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2023 Global Citizen Festival

Ciara Appears to Shade Future When Asked About Co-Parenting With the Rapper
  • Sep 14, 2023

Ciara Appears to Shade Future When Asked About Co-Parenting With the Rapper

Sia Confirms 2024 Album After Releasing New Single 'Gimme Love'
  • Sep 14, 2023

Sia Confirms 2024 Album After Releasing New Single 'Gimme Love'

Fletcher Battling Lyme Disease: 'It Takes Tremendous Toll on My Body'
  • Sep 14, 2023

Fletcher Battling Lyme Disease: 'It Takes Tremendous Toll on My Body'

Most Read
MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet
Music

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award

MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award

MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Makes History, Stray Kids Nabs First VMAs Win - See Full Winners

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Makes History, Stray Kids Nabs First VMAs Win - See Full Winners