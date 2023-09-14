 

Drake Confirms Joint Single With Ex-Girlfriend SZA for His New Album

Drake Confirms Joint Single With Ex-Girlfriend SZA for His New Album
Instagram
Music

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker has revealed an artwork for his next single off new LP 'For All the Dogs' while confirming it's a collaboration with former girlfriend SZA.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Exes Drake and SZA have joined forces on a new track on the former's hotly anticipated LP "For All the Dogs". The pair both posted what appears to be the artwork for the currently untitled song on Instagram - a picture of Hollywood star Halle Berry covered in green slime at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The picture comes with a Parental Advisory warning. Drake tagged SZA in his post which simply has the embarrassed face emoji and a green love heart. The "Kill Bill" hitmaker also shared the same artwork to her profile and tagged her ex-lover.

The single is expected to arrive on Friday, September 15 while "For All the Dogs" is released on September 22. It will also feature collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny. The lead single "Search and Rescue" arrived back in April.

SZA previously gushed that she thinks "highly" of the "Rich Flex" rapper. Back in 2020, the "I Hate U" singer corrected Drake on the year they dated after he rapped they had a romance in 2008.

  Editors' Pick

The "God's Plan" hitmaker claimed on his track, "Mr. Right Now", which features 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, the pair dated in 2008. He spit, "Yeah, said she wanna f*** to some SZA, wait. 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08."

However, if it was 2008, that would have meant SZA would have been just 17 and Drake around 21. And the "Good Days" star wanted to make sure people know it was actually 2009 because she didn't want anyone thinking anything "underage or creepy" went down.

She tweeted reacting to the lyric, "So It was actually 2009 lol.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it's all love all peace (sic)." She added, "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago."

The star insisted things have never been "weird" between them since their split and they have nothing but kind things to say about each other. SZA told Audacy last year, "We're cool. And we've always been cool. It's never been weird. Anytime he's ever mentioned me, it's always been positive. He's never said anything negative about me. I'm grateful for that. I think highly of him... He's King Drake."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

Fletcher Battling Lyme Disease: 'It Takes Tremendous Toll on My Body'
Related Posts
Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher

Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher

Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy

Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab 'Heart on My Sleeve' Eligible For Grammy

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Drake Unveils 'For All the Dogs' Release Date, Goes Head-to-Head With Doja Cat

Latest News
Sia Confirms 2024 Album After Releasing New Single 'Gimme Love'
  • Sep 14, 2023

Sia Confirms 2024 Album After Releasing New Single 'Gimme Love'

Fletcher Battling Lyme Disease: 'It Takes Tremendous Toll on My Body'
  • Sep 14, 2023

Fletcher Battling Lyme Disease: 'It Takes Tremendous Toll on My Body'

Kanye West Fired Project Manager for Not Complying With His 'Bomb Shelter' Plan
  • Sep 14, 2023

Kanye West Fired Project Manager for Not Complying With His 'Bomb Shelter' Plan

Drake Confirms Joint Single With Ex-Girlfriend SZA for His New Album
  • Sep 14, 2023

Drake Confirms Joint Single With Ex-Girlfriend SZA for His New Album

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia
  • Sep 14, 2023

Beyonce Celebrated 42nd Birthday on Private Island in French Polynesia

NSYNC Won't Go on Tour or Make New Music Despite Iconic Reunion at 2023 MTV VMAs
  • Sep 14, 2023

NSYNC Won't Go on Tour or Make New Music Despite Iconic Reunion at 2023 MTV VMAs

Most Read
MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet
Music

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

Sexyy Red Denies Feeling 'Bored' in Viral Pic From 2023 MTV VMAs, Admits She Was Just Hungry

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

Slipknot's Frontman Corey Taylor Battling 'Constant Pain' While on Tour

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award

MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira Takes Sons to Witness Her Accept Video Vanguard Award

MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion