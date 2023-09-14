 

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum's new TV gig comes amid her messy split from the former NFL player, who submitted a divorce paper for the second time in late August.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak is set to make a reality TV comeback. According to a new report, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has signed on to star on MTV series "The Surreal Life".

The former Bravolebrity flew to Colombia over the weekend to film the celebrity surveillance show's eighth season, which will begin its production this month, according to TMZ. Also joining Kim in the cast are Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Johnny Weir, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis and Josie Canseco.

"The Surreal Life" follows a group of celebrities who live together in a home and participate in various activities together. The TV show returned to the small screen in October 2022 after a 16-year hiatus.

Celebrities who previously made appearance on the series included Dave Coulier, Tamar Braxton, Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, Janice Dickinson and Flavor Flav. Tammy Faye Messner and Jose Canseco, the father of incoming contestant Josie, also starred on the show.

Kim's new TV gig comes amid her messy split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann. Kroy's attorney recently revealed that the former American football outside linebacker "is moving forward" with the divorce after filing for divorce from Kim for the second time, even though she hinted that they might have rekindled their romance again.

"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," Kroy's lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom told RadarOnline.com on Monday, September 11.

A few days prior, Kim appeared to downplay the rumors regarding their marital issues. In an Instagram video, she showed off her heels in a massive walk-in closet. In the caption, she wrote, "I'm living here not going anywhere!"

She later offered fans an update on her marital status. "Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife," she revealed. "The lies daily are too much."

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5, with her listing April 30 as the date of separation. The pair, however, called off the divorce in July as she filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia.

Later in August, Kroy reportedly submitted the divorce paper again, stating that their marriage is "irretrievably broken." He additionally requested to sell their $3 million Georgia house, with the proceeds being "placed in escrow."

