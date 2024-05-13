Khloe Kardashian Opens to Having Another Baby With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images Celebrity

According to a new report, the Good Americans founder feels that she and the NBA player, with whom she shares kids True and Tatum together, 'have a great co-parenting relationship.'

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian wishes to extend her family. According to a new report, the Good Americans founder wants to have another baby with her ex Tristan Thompson despite his cheating history.

"Khloe should be out dating and opening up her heart to someone new, but she only wants to be in mommy mode," a source revealed to Heat Magazine. Referring to the reality TV star's children, whom she shares with the NBA star, the insider added, "True and Tatum are growing up so fast, and she's already saying she misses having a little one."

"Of course, the only man in her life right now is Tristan," the source continued. "There's nothing romantic between them, but the situation is working well, so she doesn't see any reason why they shouldn't have another baby."

The new report also claimed that "The Kardashians" star "is not angry with him the way she was back when Tatum was born, and feels they have a great co-parenting relationship." The informant further shared, "She really wants to have another baby and says they can use a surrogate again, the same way they did last time. Tristan isn't so sure, but Khloe's convinced she can persuade him."

Another source, meanwhile, told The Sun, "Khloe has always wanted a big family like her sisters and always said she wanted four children. She's seriously considering having a third baby, via surrogate, with Tristan. Their relationship might have been rocky in the past, but he's always been a good dad and she loves co-parenting with him."

"She's telling friends that since his mother passed he's really grown up as a person. She's turning 40 soon and wants to take control of her life and go after what she wants - and that's a third child," the source continued.

The report came after Khloe shared a cryptic message about "negative energy" on Snapchat. "May all the negative energy trying to bring you down come to an end," the 39-year-old shared. "May the dark thoughts, the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now."

The mom of two continued, "May clarity replace confusion. May hope replace fear. "May blessings and success fill your life. May the light of your spirit shine so bright that nothing can dim your glow. Shine on."