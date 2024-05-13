Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Finley Pays Tribute on Mother's Day

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images Celebrity

On Mother's Day, Lisa Marie Presley's children, Finley and Riley Keough, remember her love and resilience, while her mother, Priscilla, shares a glimpse of her granddaughters.

AceShowbiz - 16 months after her tragic passing, Lisa Marie Presley's youngest daughter, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, posted a Mother's Day tribute on behalf of herself and her fraternal twin sister, Harper, on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever," Finley wrote, adding that they were "so grateful for all our memories."

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, reposted the tribute with a double heart emoji. Riley, who stars on the series "Daisy Jones & the Six", has been outspoken about her grief and the loss of her mother and brother, Benjamin Keough.

Riley Keough reposted sister Finley's Mother's Day tribute to their late mother Lisa Marie Presley.

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with Navarone Garibaldi, her grandson from Lisa Marie's relationship with Marco Garibaldi, writing, "There was nothing like a Mother's Day with both my son and daughter."

In an autopsy report, it was revealed that Lisa Marie died from a small bowel obstruction, likely related to a previous illness or injury. She had been working on an autobiography before her death, which Riley is set to publish in October.

Priscilla also shared a photo of Finley and Harper in an Instagram post, writing, "Easter celebration with my beautiful family." The twins, now 15 years old, inherited their mother's striking features.

Lisa Marie was a devoted mother to her four children: Riley, Benjamin, Harper, and Finley. She often spoke about the importance of family and the unbreakable bond she shared with her loved ones. In an essay for PEOPLE, she wrote about the "horrific reality" of grief and her determination to continue living for her daughters.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed their first child in 2022, a daughter whose name has not been disclosed. Riley credited her mother with instilling in her the strength and resilience needed to be a loving mother herself.

On this Mother's Day, Lisa Marie Presley's legacy lives on through her children and the love they carry for her. Her spirit continues to inspire them to embrace life and cherish the bonds that unite them.