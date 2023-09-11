'Masked Singer' Season 10 Kickoff Recap: Anonymouse Unveiled as Disney Channel Star

FOX/Pete Dadds TV

In the new season, Nick Cannon reprises his hosting duty, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke return as panelists.

AceShowbiz - Before the real competition in "The Masked Singer" season 10 starts, the FOX show aired a special episode on Sunday, September 10. In the new season, Nick Cannon reprised his hosting duty, while Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke returned as panelists to guess the celebrity behind the costumes.

The Sunday episode started with a stunning performance by Anonymouse. The rocker mouse, who donned a red dress, black spiked jacket and combat boots, sang her take on "What About Love?" by Heart.

Jenny was totally impressed by the performance, calling it the "next level." Meanwhile, Nicole called Anonymouse a "pistol" that "blew the roof off this place."

As for the clue, Anonymouse teased, "Well, just like Michelle Obama, [Oprah Winfrey] and Angelina Jolie, I'm on one special list: Times 100." The panelists thought Anonymouse could be Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Lady GaGa, Christina Aguilera or Ariana Grande.

Anonymouse went on to say that she's a former child star from Texas. The other clues included a photo of Nick Jonas, a tiara and hitting rock bottom. Ken guessed Lady GaGa, while the rest of the panelists went with Demi Lovato. Anonymouse turned out to be Demi!

"I wanted to do your show because it seems so fun and it has been so fun, and I get to sing," the "Cool for the Summer" singer explained, adding, "So it's the best of both worlds." Robin noted that he knew it was the "Heart Attack" hitmaker as he shared, "When you're that good, you know... You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation."

Demi went on to say, "This has been so much fun. Your words are so kind and I took them to heart. So thank you and the energy from this audience is so great."

Demi's suprise appearance on the hit series came ahead of the release of her new album, "Revamped". Set to be released on September 15, the record has Demi re-recorded 10 of her songs as rock versions. She is also set to perform live at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

