Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

The 'Drip Too Hard' emcee makes a triumphant return to stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, where he calls for Thugger's release amid looming trial in RICO case.

Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gunna has once again shown his support for Young Thug at his return to stage since his release from jail. Making his first headlining performance in two years, he didn't forget to give a shout-out to his label boss who is currently in jail while awaiting trial in his RICO case.

Gunna performed his sold-out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City on Saturday, September 9. Greeted with loud cheers from the crowd, he performed a ton of his songs, including some newer ones from his latest album "A Gift and a Curse".

According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper flashed a "Free Jeffery" graphic across the screens before launching into a medley of Young Thug collaborations. He delivered Thugger's verse during the performance of "Hot".

The 30-year-old also performed "Fukumen" for the first time during the show titled "The Gift". He is next scheduled to perform at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on September 28. The upcoming show is fittingly titled "The Curse", a nod to his new album.

Gunna was among a slew of YSL crew who took a plea deal and released from prison in December 2022 following their arrest in a sweeping RICO case in May of the same year. Following his release, he said in a statement, "I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL."

"An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge," he stressed. "I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."

Young Thug, meanwhile, is still behind bars as his requests for release on bail have been denied. His legal team recently filed court documents with the Fulton County Clerk to exercise his legal right to a speedy trial by demanding a quicker court process.

