 

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison
Cover Images/BauerGriffin/Media Punch
Music

The 'Drip Too Hard' emcee makes a triumphant return to stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, where he calls for Thugger's release amid looming trial in RICO case.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gunna has once again shown his support for Young Thug at his return to stage since his release from jail. Making his first headlining performance in two years, he didn't forget to give a shout-out to his label boss who is currently in jail while awaiting trial in his RICO case.

Gunna performed his sold-out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City on Saturday, September 9. Greeted with loud cheers from the crowd, he performed a ton of his songs, including some newer ones from his latest album "A Gift and a Curse".

According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper flashed a "Free Jeffery" graphic across the screens before launching into a medley of Young Thug collaborations. He delivered Thugger's verse during the performance of "Hot".

  Editors' Pick

The 30-year-old also performed "Fukumen" for the first time during the show titled "The Gift". He is next scheduled to perform at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on September 28. The upcoming show is fittingly titled "The Curse", a nod to his new album.

Gunna was among a slew of YSL crew who took a plea deal and released from prison in December 2022 following their arrest in a sweeping RICO case in May of the same year. Following his release, he said in a statement, "I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL."

"An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge," he stressed. "I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."

Young Thug, meanwhile, is still behind bars as his requests for release on bail have been denied. His legal team recently filed court documents with the Fulton County Clerk to exercise his legal right to a speedy trial by demanding a quicker court process.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Masked Singer' Season 10 Kickoff Recap: Anonymouse Unveiled as Disney Channel Star

Gisele Bundchen Brings Pants-Free Trend to New York Fashion Week
Related Posts
Gunna Recreates O.J. Simpson's Infamous 1994 Bronco Chase in 'rodeo dr' Visuals

Gunna Recreates O.J. Simpson's Infamous 1994 Bronco Chase in 'rodeo dr' Visuals

Gunna Defended by Fans After Being Called a 'Rat' by a Stranger at Shopping Mall

Gunna Defended by Fans After Being Called a 'Rat' by a Stranger at Shopping Mall

Gunna Releases 'ca$h $hit' Video as He Announces First Headlining Shows in Two Years

Gunna Releases 'ca$h $hit' Video as He Announces First Headlining Shows in Two Years

Gunna Unleashes NSFW Music Video for 'fukumean'

Gunna Unleashes NSFW Music Video for 'fukumean'

Latest News
Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison
  • Sep 11, 2023

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

'Masked Singer' Season 10 Kickoff Recap: Anonymouse Unveiled as Disney Channel Star
  • Sep 11, 2023

'Masked Singer' Season 10 Kickoff Recap: Anonymouse Unveiled as Disney Channel Star

Christina Ricci Urges People to 'Believe' Sexual Abuse Victims
  • Sep 11, 2023

Christina Ricci Urges People to 'Believe' Sexual Abuse Victims

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him
  • Sep 11, 2023

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Her 'Empowering' Pregnancy After Urgent Fetal Surgery
  • Sep 11, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Pics of Her 'Empowering' Pregnancy After Urgent Fetal Surgery

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal
  • Sep 11, 2023

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Most Read
Olivia Rodrigo Dragged for Allegedly Copying Miley Cyrus' 'Start All Over' on New Song
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Dragged for Allegedly Copying Miley Cyrus' 'Start All Over' on New Song

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show

Ed Sheeran 'So, So Sorry' for Calling Off Las Vegas Gig Just Hours Before Show

Fans Beg Nas Not to Retire After He Shares 'The Finale' Teaser

Fans Beg Nas Not to Retire After He Shares 'The Finale' Teaser

Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Recording Academy CEO Says Drake and The Weeknd's AI-Generated Collab Is 'Not Eligible' for Grammy

Ozzy Osbourne Too Upset to Talk About Show Cancellation

Ozzy Osbourne Too Upset to Talk About Show Cancellation

Cardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Isn't Coming This Year

Cardi B Says Her Sophomore Album Isn't Coming This Year

Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison

Gunna Reiterates Support for Young Thug at First Sold-Out Show Post-Prison