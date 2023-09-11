Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Thrown Under the Bus by Danny Masterson Accuser After Praising Him

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

After praising Danny in pre-sentencing letters, the former 'That '70s Show' stars are accused of being similar to their co-star, who received a 30-year prison sentence for sexual assault case, by the accuser.

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been thrown under the bus following their support to Danny Masterson. After praising Danny in pre-sentencing letters, the former "That '70s Show" stars are accused of being similar to their co-star, who received a 30-year prison sentence for sexual assault case, by the accuser.

On Saturday, September 9, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of Danny's three accusers, strongly suggested that Ashton, Mila and Danny are of the same nature. She uploaded via Instagram Stories a series of throwback videos which allowed social media users to observe her opinion on the three stars.

Chrissie let out a short old clip from "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" wherein Mila recounted Ashton making a "side bet" with Danny on "That 70's Show" when she was 14 years old. She recalled, "Danny goes to him and goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her.' "

The accuser also released throwback footage of Mila sitting on Ashton's lap when she was a teenager. At that time, they were doing a promotion for their sitcom. Laughing and grabbing Mila, Ashton said in the clip, "And it feels good! And I like it a lot!"

Aside from the two videos, Chrissie unleashed a clip documenting Ashton expressing his candid thoughts on Mila when he first got his role on "That '70s Show" alongside her. In the clip, Ashton stated, "14, she was even hotter [then], if I'm allowed to say that."

Not stopping there, the victim also resurfaced a video from a 2003 episode of "Punk'd" wherein Ashton was talking about young Hilary Duff. He pointed out, "She's one of the girls that were all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins." Hilary was 15 years old at that time.

Chrissie resurfaced the videos one day after Ashton and Mila showed their support for Danny in pre-sentencing letters. In it, Ashton showered Danny with praise for being a "role model" and "excellent person." Meanwhile, Mila claimed that Danny has been a "loving" and "responsible parent" to his daughter.

Following the letters, Chrissie could not help but voice her truth on Ashton, Mila and Danny. On Friday, she first wrote to Mila via Instagram Story, "Dear Mila, I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on that set. Your old interviews are very telling (I encourage everyone to watch them and decide for yourself what you hear and see. Do so before they get scrubbed from the internet)." She added, "I also know what happened in Toronto and after."

Chrissie went on to call out Ashton by writing, "Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your 'role model' keeps for you. Ones that would end you." She continued, "Did you forget I was there? You were on speaker phone that night you called Danny on February 21, 2001. I heard everything. I heard the plan. In my opinion, you're just as sick as your 'mentor.' "

Chrissie and other two women accused Danny of raping them. On Thursday, Danny received 30-year prison sentence after he was found guilty for two counts of forcible rape in May.

