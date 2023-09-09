Blueface Denies Trying to Take Baby From Chrisean Rock, Admits He's Just 'Putting Pressure' on Her

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Thotiana' rapper, who previously refused to acknowledge Chrisean's son, admits in a new social media post that he threatened to file for custody to put 'pressure' on his ex so she could take care of the baby seriously.

Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface has made it clear that he won't take his baby with Chrisean Rock from her. The "Thotiana" rapper admitted that he threatened to file for custody to put "pressure" on her so that she could take care of the baby seriously.

The 26-year-old set the record straight in an Instagram Story post. "I'm putting pressure on her to tighten up she's under a microscope now so she needs to take my son serious," he penned. "I have no intentions of taking him from her but if she don't get a grip and focus on our son instead of clout I will have to do what is best for the baby idc about rock I care about the baby."

The tweet came after Blue warned Chrisean that he would file for custody in 30 days if she didn't start paying close attention to their first child together, Chrisean Malone. "If she don't take my son serious an make that her main focus an priority for atleast 30days I will file for custody you've been warned," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys," the Los Angeles native, who was enraged by Chrisean being at the gym, continued. "I don't play them typa games."

In response, Chrisean argued, "You have no say so." The "Crazy in Love" star then broke down in tears and stressed, "Nobody taking my baby from me... You know how much s**t I took when I was pregnant with him? ... Nobody taking my baby, yo."

In another clip, Chrisean appeared to address Blueface's allegation that she kept him from attending the birth. Denying the accusation, the first-time mom claimed her ex was just upset with her ahead of the birth because he thought she was spending time with Lil Baby.

"You made it about f**king Lil Baby, bro," she shouted while in tears. "This is not Lil Baby's baby."

