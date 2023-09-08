 

Lainey Wilson Makes History While Leading 2023 CMA Awards Nominations

Trailing behind is first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who nabs five nominations including Single of the Year for 'Need a Favor', Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

AceShowbiz - Lainey Wilson is the top nominee for the 2023 CMA Awards. In addition to leading the pack with nine nods, the country music star makes history for being the first artist in CMA history to score most nominations in her first two times on the ballot.

This year, Wilson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for "Bell Bottom Country" and Female Vocalist of the Year. She's also up for Musical Event of the Year for her "Heart Like a Truck" and her feature on Jelly Roll's "Save Me" as well as Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck" and her contribution to HARDY's "wait in the truck".

Trailing behind is first-time nominee Jelly, who nabs five nominations including Single of the Year for "Need a Favor", Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Luke Combs and HARDY each collect four nominations. Securing three nods this year are Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells.

In addition to Jelly, the 2023 CMA Awards sees 29 first-time nominees including Josh Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Hailey Whitters and Zach Bryan among others. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 57th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on November 8 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.

Complete list of 2023 CMA Awards nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Single of the Year

  • "Fast Car" - Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
  • "Heart Like a Truck" - Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • "Need a Favor" - Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
  • "Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • "wait in the truck" - HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Album of the Year

  • "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" - Ashley McBryde; Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
  • "Bell Bottom Country" - Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • "Gettin' Old" - Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
  • "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen; Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
  • "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" - Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the Year

  • "Fast Car"; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
  • "Heart Like a Truck"; Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
  • "Next Thing You Know"; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
  • "Tennessee Orange"; Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
  • "wait in the truck"; Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female Vocalist of the Year

  Editors' Pick

Male Vocalist of the Year

Vocal Group of the Year

Vocal Duo of the Year

Musical Event of the Year

Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor
  • Paul Franklin
  • Rob McNelley
  • Derek Wells
  • Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

  • "Light on in the Kitchen" - Ashley McBryde; Director: Reid Long
  • "Memory Lane" - Old Dominion; Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
  • "Need a Favor" - Jelly Roll; Director: Patrick Tohill
  • "Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis; Director: Running Bear
  • "wait in the truck" - HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); Director: Justin Clough

New Artist of the Year

