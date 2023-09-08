Lainey Wilson Makes History While Leading 2023 CMA Awards Nominations

Trailing behind is first-time nominee Jelly Roll, who nabs five nominations including Single of the Year for 'Need a Favor', Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
Sep 8, 2023
Lainey Wilson is the top nominee for the 2023 CMA Awards. In addition to leading the pack with nine nods, the country music star makes history for being the first artist in CMA history to score most nominations in her first two times on the ballot.
This year, Wilson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for "Bell Bottom Country" and Female Vocalist of the Year. She's also up for Musical Event of the Year for her "Heart Like a Truck" and her feature on Jelly Roll's "Save Me" as well as Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck" and her contribution to HARDY's "wait in the truck".
Trailing behind is first-time nominee Jelly, who nabs five nominations including Single of the Year for "Need a Favor", Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Luke Combs and HARDY each collect four nominations. Securing three nods this year are Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells.
In addition to Jelly, the 2023 CMA Awards sees 29 first-time nominees including Josh Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Hailey Whitters and Zach Bryan among others. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 57th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on November 8 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.