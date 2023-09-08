Ja Rule Trolls Nemesis 50 Cent Over Microphone Throw Lawsuit

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

A few days after his longtime rival reportedly became a suspect in a criminal felony battery report, the 'Put It on Me' rapper tells the 'In Da Club' spitter to 'enjoy those criminal charges.'

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ja Rule has trolled 50 Cent over a microphone throw lawsuit. Upon learning that his nemesis reportedly became a suspect in a criminal felony battery report, the "Put It on Me" rapper could not help but make fun of the "In Da Club" spitter's incident.

The 47-year-old hip-hop star recently uploaded via Instagram a video highlighting a number of incidents that involved Fif throughout his career in the hip-hop music industry. Among the footage was one that showed the victim's injuries due to the thrown microphone. He wrote in the caption of the post, "We ain't forget… Enjoy those criminal charges and lawsuit d**khead!!!"

However, it did not take long for the "Always on Time" rapper to remove the particular post featuring Fif from his Instagram page. Furthermore, he did not offer any explanation on the reason why he deleted the video.

Ja was not the only famous star who responded to 50 Cent's microphone hurl incident. A few days ago, his fellow spitter The Game blasted Fif for hurting a woman during the latter's concert. On August 31, he reposted a video documenting Fif throwing his mic in the direction of his audience via Instagram Story. Along with it, he wrote, "Curtis, yo fat a** came to LA hitting women." He was referring to Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

The incident took place when Fif was performing for his "Final Lap" tour stop in Los Angeles on August 30. When he was onstage, he hurled his microphone and it hit a woman, who turned out to be Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, in her forehead. As a result, he allegedly became a suspect in a criminal felony battery report after victim Bryhana, who had an open cut on her forehead, filed a police report later that night.

Following the incident, 50 Cent's lawyer Scott Leemon has released a statement. "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client [50 Cent] would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed," Scott stated to TMZ on August 31.

Ja and 50 Cent are known to have been taking shots at each other for around 20 years. On Thursday, September 7, Fif made fun of Ja's Wednesday performance at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards via Instagram. Along with a video from the gig, he wrote in the caption of the post, "[Eyes emoji] look at this s**t head, is he supposed to be Jesus. [laughing face emoji] WTF you can't make this s**t up. LOL so stupid ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

You can share this post!