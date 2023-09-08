 

Ja Rule Trolls Nemesis 50 Cent Over Microphone Throw Lawsuit

Ja Rule Trolls Nemesis 50 Cent Over Microphone Throw Lawsuit
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

A few days after his longtime rival reportedly became a suspect in a criminal felony battery report, the 'Put It on Me' rapper tells the 'In Da Club' spitter to 'enjoy those criminal charges.'

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ja Rule has trolled 50 Cent over a microphone throw lawsuit. Upon learning that his nemesis reportedly became a suspect in a criminal felony battery report, the "Put It on Me" rapper could not help but make fun of the "In Da Club" spitter's incident.

The 47-year-old hip-hop star recently uploaded via Instagram a video highlighting a number of incidents that involved Fif throughout his career in the hip-hop music industry. Among the footage was one that showed the victim's injuries due to the thrown microphone. He wrote in the caption of the post, "We ain't forget… Enjoy those criminal charges and lawsuit d**khead!!!"

However, it did not take long for the "Always on Time" rapper to remove the particular post featuring Fif from his Instagram page. Furthermore, he did not offer any explanation on the reason why he deleted the video.

  Editors' Pick

Ja was not the only famous star who responded to 50 Cent's microphone hurl incident. A few days ago, his fellow spitter The Game blasted Fif for hurting a woman during the latter's concert. On August 31, he reposted a video documenting Fif throwing his mic in the direction of his audience via Instagram Story. Along with it, he wrote, "Curtis, yo fat a** came to LA hitting women." He was referring to Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

The incident took place when Fif was performing for his "Final Lap" tour stop in Los Angeles on August 30. When he was onstage, he hurled his microphone and it hit a woman, who turned out to be Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, in her forehead. As a result, he allegedly became a suspect in a criminal felony battery report after victim Bryhana, who had an open cut on her forehead, filed a police report later that night.

Following the incident, 50 Cent's lawyer Scott Leemon has released a statement. "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client [50 Cent] would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed," Scott stated to TMZ on August 31.

Ja and 50 Cent are known to have been taking shots at each other for around 20 years. On Thursday, September 7, Fif made fun of Ja's Wednesday performance at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards via Instagram. Along with a video from the gig, he wrote in the caption of the post, "[Eyes emoji] look at this s**t head, is he supposed to be Jesus. [laughing face emoji] WTF you can't make this s**t up. LOL so stupid ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lainey Wilson Makes History While Leading 2023 CMA Awards Nominations

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell
Related Posts
Ja Rule Calls Out 'Obsessed' 50 Cent for Trolling Him Over Stretcher Stunt on Stage

Ja Rule Calls Out 'Obsessed' 50 Cent for Trolling Him Over Stretcher Stunt on Stage

Ja Rule's Perspectives on Life Change After He Attends Funeral

Ja Rule's Perspectives on Life Change After He Attends Funeral

Ja Rule Believes Ja Morant Is Being Negatively Influenced by Hip-Hop After Gun Incident

Ja Rule Believes Ja Morant Is Being Negatively Influenced by Hip-Hop After Gun Incident

Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'

Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'

Latest News
Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured
  • Sep 08, 2023

Shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis Concert Leaves One Man Critically Injured

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell
  • Sep 08, 2023

Smash Mouth Responds to Kim Kardashian's Controversial Tribute to Steve Harwell

Ja Rule Trolls Nemesis 50 Cent Over Microphone Throw Lawsuit
  • Sep 08, 2023

Ja Rule Trolls Nemesis 50 Cent Over Microphone Throw Lawsuit

Jimmy Buffett 'Smiled Everyday' Prior to His Death
  • Sep 08, 2023

Jimmy Buffett 'Smiled Everyday' Prior to His Death

Lainey Wilson Makes History While Leading 2023 CMA Awards Nominations
  • Sep 08, 2023

Lainey Wilson Makes History While Leading 2023 CMA Awards Nominations

Doja Cat Rants Against Her Uncomfortable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dress
  • Sep 08, 2023

Doja Cat Rants Against Her Uncomfortable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dress

Most Read
Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW
Celebrity

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation

Yung Bleu Roasted for Sending Public Apology to Wife Instead of Calling Her Amid Cheating Accusation