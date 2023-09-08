Doja Cat Rants Against Her Uncomfortable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Dress

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Hours before making the complaint via her Instagram Stories, the 'Paint the Town Red' raptress shares photos of her rocking the black sheer slip dress that she wore to the event.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat wasn't that fond of her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show dress. The Grammy Award-winning artist has ripped the gown that she wore to the Wednesday night, September 6 event, complaining about how uncomfortable it was.

"It's crazy when you got a dress on and your whole vagina is out the whole night and the straps on the dress pull ur t*ts all the way down to your knees and all you asked for was a slip dress but i disgress," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday. "I'm in my complaining era, my f**kin karen era. A b***h coulda got a uti but the … real resilient. The f**k."

She went on detailing in a separate Story, "When I tell u the panty was built into the dress so when I put it on, the shoulder straps pulled the string up through my cervix and split me like a block of sharp cheddar cheese a b***h never thought she could get manhandled by a piece of fabric. The panty on this contraption took me under the bleachers and ransacked my s**t."

Doja Cat complained about her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show dress.

It's unclear if Victoria's Secret has caught wind of her rant or not, but the Stories have since been removed from Doja's account.

Hours before her rant, Doja posted on her feed photos of her look that night. For the event, she rocked a black sheer slip dress with a plunging neckline and built-in thong underwear. She completed the look with black kitten heels, a diamond choker and clear sunglasses. Her eyebrows were shaved off to show her icy makeup, which featured blue eyeshadow, heavy black eyeliner and brown lip liner.

On the red carpet of the event, Doja explained her neck brace which she sported in recent pictures. She admitted that she was just trolling with the neck brace. She said she has a friend who needs a neck brace, and she just took it from him in the spur of the moment.

"So my friend here - my date, my lovely date - got whiplash, and he took... he takes it off sometimes, and so I just stole it from him," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm literally fine, completely fine. My neck is great."

You can share this post!