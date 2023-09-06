Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Get Flirty at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Show After Mom-Shaming Drama

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Scream Queens' alum's baby daddy is filming themselves jumping up and down in excitement with the actress putting her hands on his shoulders during Queen Bey's birthday show.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have apparently moved past their recent public spat. Showing that they remain strong after his mom-shaming comments, they continue to hang out together with their latest public appearance being at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour.

On Monday, September 4, the actress and her baby daddy were spotted among the crowd at Queen Bey's birthday show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Darius even took to his Instagram Story to share a cute moment between the two.

In the clip, the pair took part in Beyonce's "everybody on mute" challenge, where the crowd goes silent while she sings the lyric in her song "Energy". They turned to face one another after hearing the iconic line.

They placed their fingers over their lips, until Beyonce sang, "Look around, it's me and my crew, big energy." The two then began to jump up and down in excitement with the actress putting her hands on his shoulders. "everybody go...," so he captioned the video.

Keke and Darius were also seen dancing to "Break My Soul" at the concert, which was also attended by other famous couples like Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin as well as Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland. Adele, Kim Kardashian, who brought her daughter North, Khloe Kardashian with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye were among other celebrities also watching the show.

In late August, Keke also spent her 30th birthday with Darius despite split rumors. "D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always. I know, it's not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it's so sweet," she wrote on Instagram.

She later unleashed a series of sexy pictures that revealed her tattoo tribute to her boyfriend. The "Nope" actress had the fitness instructor's birth date, January 21, tattooed under her bum.

Darious previously went under fire for criticizing Keke's revealing outfit which she wore to one of Usher's Las Vegas residency shows. Doubling down on his criticism, he later insisted that he has "standards and morals."

You can share this post!