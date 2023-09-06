 

Chainsmokers Recreates Justin and Hailey Bieber's Intimate Calvin Klein Ad

Chainsmokers Recreates Justin and Hailey Bieber's Intimate Calvin Klein Ad
The musical duo hilariously spoof the couple's sultry Calvin Klein ad for their new photoshoot with Alex Pall straddling Drew Taggart in nothing but Calvin Klein briefs and dark wash jeans.

AceShowbiz - The Chainsmokers members Alex Pall and Drew Taggart drew inspiration from Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin. The musical duo hilariously recreated the couple's sultry Calvin Klein ad for their new photoshoot.

They shared the picture on their social media accounts on Tuesday, September 5. The black-and-white photo featured them ditching their tops with Alex straddling Drew in nothing but Calvin Klein briefs and dark wash jeans.

Both of them threw a dramatic gaze to the camera with Drew grabbing a handful of his partner's butt. "This was supposed to be the cover art but it came out ridiculous," the musical duo captioned the snap, referencing their upcoming fifth studio album "Summertime Friends".

"We are so upset," they continued. "firing creative director immediately. never trusting our team again."

Fans found the photo hilarious as one commented, "best cover art i've ever seen." Another fan wrote, "Lmao this is funny," while someone else joked that Alex looked like he was "breastfeeding his baby."

Justin and Hailey did the original Calvin Klein ad back in 2019. It marked their first campaign as a married couple.

The intimate yet funny photoshoot aside, The Chainsmokers previously made headlines after they admitted to having threesomes with fans on more than one occasion. "Does it count if it's international?" Alex asked host Alex Cooper during their appearance on "Call Her Daddy" podcast in January.

"I think we were both like, 'What the f**k just happened?' " he said. "Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?"

The EDM duo further revealed that most of their menage a trois experiences took place when they shared hotel rooms in Europe early in their careers. "In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart, so it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios," he explained.

"It's weird. I'm not gonna lie," he added. Drew, however, clarified that they hadn't had a threesome together in "a long time."

