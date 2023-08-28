 

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors
The former 'Scream Queens' actress shows off the tattoo of her baby daddy's birth date below her cheeks as she shares some racy pictures to celebrate her own birthday.

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer has a tattoo tribute to Darius Jackson. The actress has revealed the ink, which is located in an intimate area, as she celebrated her 30th birthday after her very public spat with her baby daddy.

The "Nope" actress, who turned 30 years old on Saturday, August 26, took to her Instagram page that day to unleash some steamy photos to mark her milestone. In some of the snaps, it could be seen that she had Darius' birth date, January 21, tattooed under her bum.

Keke flaunted her oily body as she rocked a black leotard in the images. In the caption, she wrote, "#DurrtyThirty. Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move! I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy."

"I'm bringing in '30' by being me and being better," the birthday girl declared. "To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true. Here's to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life. God Bless ," she concluded.

On the same day, Keke revealed via Instagram Live that she spent her birthday with Darius despite the split rumors. "D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always. I know, it's not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it's so sweet," she later wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Darius posted a sweet note on social media to wish Keke a happy birthday. He wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, "Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys and triumphs!" The actor has also shared a video of Keke cuddling their six-month-old son Leodis.

