Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Make Out at Beyonce's Concert That Travis Scott Also Attends

The reality TV star's rapper ex-boyfriend was among the crowd at the Monday, September 4 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as the couple packed on PDA in a nearby VIP section.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's concert date at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour show got steamy. The lovebirds were captured making out while enjoying the R&B superstar's performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night, September 4.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, "The Kardashians" star and the "Call Me by Your Name" actor weren't shy to showcase PDA during the night out, which marked their first public appearance together as a couple. While hanging out in the VIP section, the pair could be seen sucking faces as their arms were wrapped around each other.

The news outlet went on to say that the couple couldn't keep their hands off each other, holding each other close all night and sharing sweet kisses. At one point, the Kylie Cosmetics founder allegedly removed the "Dune" actor's black cap and affectionately fixed his hair for him.

Meanwhile, Kylie's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott (II) was also in attendance at the same show. Fan footage saw the "Utopia" star arriving at the third night of Queen Bey's show while the reality TV star and her new beau were packing on PDA nearby in the star-filled VIP section.

A number of celebrities attended the show, which also fell on Beyonce's 42nd birthday. Stars who were spotted in the crowd included Kim Kardashian and her daughter North, Khloe Kardashian, who brought along Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye as well as Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin. Adele, Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland were also seen enjoying the show that night.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Timothee were first linked romantically in April via celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. They were rumored to be broken up last month, though the speculations were quick to get debunked. Despite going public, they have yet to publicly comment on their alleged romance.

Prior to dating the "Wonka" star, Kylie was in a long-term relationship with Travis. The former couple shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months, together.

