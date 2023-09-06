 

'Happy' Madonna Returns to Rehearsals for 'Celebration Tour', Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos
A few months after being forced to postpone several dates of her 'Celebration Tour' due to health scare, the 'Material Girl' hitmaker also felt 'strong' during the rehearsals on Monday, September 4.

AceShowbiz - Madonna appeared "happy" to return to rehearsals. A few months after being forced to postpone several dates of her "Celebration Tour" due to health scare, the "Material Girl" hitmaker has shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos of her back to work.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop reportedly went back to rehearsals on Monday, September 4. "She returned to rehearsals last Monday," a source spilled in a statement to PEOPLE published on Tuesday, September 5. "She's so happy to be back onstage and is feeling strong," the source revealed.

The insider went on to offer more details of Madonna's tour preparation by saying, "She's working closely with her longtime collaborators, Jamie King and Stuart Price, to put the final touches on the show." The insider further declared that the shows are the seven-time Grammy winner's "most ambitious tour ever."

"She enjoyed her birthday in Lisbon with all her kids and close friends. Now she's back in work mode and focused on the tour," the source further explained. "This is where she thrives. She loves being back in a creative environment."

Following the rehearsals on Monday, Madonna treated her devotees to a look at the behind-the-scenes of her preparation. On Tuesday, she made use of Instagram to release a number of photos. Along with the snaps, she exclaimed, "Rehearsal photo dump," adding a partying face emoji.

In the post, one of the photos captured the "Papa Don't Preach" singer treating herself to a fresh drink while her face was on full glam. A second picture saw decorations on a curtain that read, "We missed you so much," along with two red heart signs. Some other snaps portrayed her getting her makeup done by her team.

Another picture in the carousel post showed her wearing a blue sleeve on one of her knees and her sparkling stage costume, consisting of a black skirt, a pair of netted black thighs as well as black leather boots with high heels. Meanwhile, the other photo displayed her sitting down while two of her crew members appeared to be checking on her knee.

The behind-the-scenes photos from Madonna's rehearsals came a few months after she was forced to postpone some dates of her "Celebration Tour" shows due to hospitalization. Near the end of June, she had to stay in the ICU following "a serious bacterial infection."

After showing improvements with her condition, Madonna is set to take the stage again on October 14 at the O2 in London. She will make a number of stops in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands before starting her North America shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on December 13. Her last tour stop will be at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on April 24, 2024.

