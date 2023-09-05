 

Britney Spears Fuming in Cryptic Post About Being 'Lied to' by Someone She 'Loved'

Britney Spears Fuming in Cryptic Post About Being 'Lied to' by Someone She 'Loved'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Sometimes' hitmaker talks about being 'lied to or tricked' by someone she 'loved' in a new Instagram video following her split from husband Sam Asghari.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is furious about being "lied to" by someone she "loved." The "Toxic" hitmaker - who confirmed last month she had split from husband Sam Asghari - looked less-than-impressed in a video she shared of herself dancing to Kelis' "Trick Me" in a leopard print one-piece swimsuit and a push-up bra.

"Might trick me once / I won't let you trick me twice," she sang along to a line in the chorus which states. "My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!! (sic)," she captioned her Instagram post.

The 41-year-old star shared another video over the weekend in which she whipped off her top while out riding a horse. She wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her riding bare back, "I had to take my top off in the f****** desert!!!" Britney then added, "I should have gone naked!!!"

  Editors' Pick

The "Sometimes" singer wore only a cowboy hat, white jean shorts and a black choker necklace in the latest of her posts showing her nude.

Britney has been posting risque shots and clips since news broke Sam had filed for divorce on 16 August, citing irreconcilable differences. Last month, she shared a steamy video of herself rolling around in bed topless in only pink underwear and knee-high boots as Annie Lennox's "I Put a Spell on You" played. Soon after she posted a clip of a male friend licking her leg - the same day she first publicly addressed Sam's divorce filing.

She said on Instagram, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but… I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business!!!" Britney added she "couldn't take the pain anymore" of their relationship and signed off by saying she was doing "pretty damn good."

Sam had broken his silence two days earlier, saying online, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Spain

Woody Allen 'Always Willing' to Meet Daughter Dylan Farrow Despite Sexual Abuse Allegation
Related Posts
Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Kicked Out of Gym for Stalking Woman

Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears 'So Excited' to Unveil New Snake Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Britney Spears Shows Off Latest Vacation While Sam Asghari Unfollows Her on Instagram

Latest News
Steve Harwell Died at 56 Following Health Struggle
  • Sep 05, 2023

Steve Harwell Died at 56 Following Health Struggle

Woody Allen 'Always Willing' to Meet Daughter Dylan Farrow Despite Sexual Abuse Allegation
  • Sep 05, 2023

Woody Allen 'Always Willing' to Meet Daughter Dylan Farrow Despite Sexual Abuse Allegation

New 'The Batman 2' Rumor Reveals Surprising Take on Robin
  • Sep 05, 2023

New 'The Batman 2' Rumor Reveals Surprising Take on Robin

Britney Spears Fuming in Cryptic Post About Being 'Lied to' by Someone She 'Loved'
  • Sep 05, 2023

Britney Spears Fuming in Cryptic Post About Being 'Lied to' by Someone She 'Loved'

Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Spain
  • Sep 05, 2023

Joey King Marries Director Steven Piet in Spain

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife
  • Sep 05, 2023

Kanye West Spotted in Ireland After Being Banned From Venice Boat Ride With Wife

Most Read
Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation
Celebrity

Lyrica Anderson Appears to Defend Erica Mena for Calling Spice 'Blue Monkey' During Altercation

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Celebrates Mom's Child Abuse Arrest

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Dishes on the Key to His 'Wonderful' Relationship With Jeanne Cadieu

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

Britney Spears Dicthes Her Top on a Horse Ride

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault