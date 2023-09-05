 

Woody Allen 'Always Willing' to Meet Daughter Dylan Farrow Despite Sexual Abuse Allegation

CBS
Celebrity

The 'Annie Hall' director is open to reuniting with his adopted daughter who has become estranged from him for years following her damning sexual abuse claim.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Woody Allen is open to meeting with his daughter Dylan Farrow, who has accused him of sexual abuse. The "Coup de Chance" filmmaker hasn't met his adopted child or her brother Ronan Farrow since they made public allegations about their childhood, but he insisted he is open to a face-to-face discussion with them.

"No. Always willing to but no, no…," he told Variety when asked if he has seen Dylan or Ronan.

While Dylan has maintained her claims she was sexually abused by her father when she was seven years old, the 87-year-old director has insisted there is "no merit" to the allegations and can't understand the continued fascination around the subject.

He said, "The situation has been investigated by two people, two major bodies, not people, but two major investigative bodies. And both, after long detailed investigations, concluded there was no merit to these charges, that, you know, is exactly as I wrote in my book, 'Apropos of Nothing.' There was nothing to it."

"The fact that it lingers on always makes me think that maybe people like the idea that it lingers on. You know, maybe there's something appealing to people. But why? Why? I don't know what you can do besides having it investigated, which they did so meticulously. One was less than a year and the other one was many months. And they spoke to everybody concerned and, you know, both came to the exact same conclusion."

The "Annie Hall" director branded cancel culture "silly" and doesn't think it is something he's been affected by. Asked if he feels he has been "cancelled", he said, "I feel if you're going to be cancelled, this is the culture to be cancelled by. I just find that all so silly. I don't think about it. I don't know what it means to be cancelled."

"I know that over the years everything has been the same for me. I make my movies. What has changed is the presentation of the films. You know, I work and it's the same routine for me. I write the script, raise the money, make the film, shoot it, edit it, it comes out. The difference is not is not from cancel culture. The difference is the way they present the films. It's that that's the big change."

