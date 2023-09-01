 

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Name

Making use of their Instagram accounts, the 33-year-old country music star and his partner confirmed their baby boy arrived several weeks early on August 15.

AceShowbiz - Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are parents again after welcoming their second child earlier this week. Making use of their Instagram accounts, the 33-year-old country music star and his partner confirmed their baby boy arrived several weeks early on August 15 and they have named him Beau Lee Combs.

They shared the news in a post on Instagram which featured a video of an instant photo developing to show a glimpse of the new baby. In the joint post, the couple wrote, "8.15.2023 - Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn't love you more."

Beau is believed to have been due in September and arrived early during his dad's tour of Australia. He's a younger brother to the couple's elder son Tex, who was born in 2022. They announced they were expecting baby number two back in March by sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram and writing, "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!"

Nicole later showed off her baby bump at the ACM Awards in May and Luke told PEOPLE they were busy preparing for the new arrival. He said, "We're getting ready. We're just in it. We're in the trenches, taping grenades. [We're] excited for the second one.

They're gonna be close [in age], but I feel like we'll be in practice." He added to Entertainment Tonight, "Two under two is gonna be interesting."

Luke previously admitted he'd love to take his family on the road with him while he's on tour. Speaking during an appearance on Absolute Country Radio, he said, "I would love to have them out as much as they want to be out, as much as they can be out. You know, I think that's important. I don't want to be a dad that's not around or the dad that you see on TV and go, 'Oh, that is my dad and that is where he is today, I guess,' the star added. 'Family is important to me. I'd like to be the guy throwing the football to them.' "

