 

Matt James Rooting for Mom Patty to Find Love on 'The Golden Bachelor'

Along with 21 other women, Patty James, who has been single for nearly 30 years, is vying for the heart of retired restaurateur Gerry Turneris, whose wife of more than four decades, Toni, died in 2017.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matt James proved that he is such a supportive son. Taking to social media, the season 25 star of "The Bachelor" showed support for his mother, Patty James, who's trying to find love in the first season of "The Golden Bachelor".

Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 30, the 31-year-old re-shared a picture of his mom from her photoshoot with other contestants. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "i ccc uuu mama," adding a heart on fire emoji.

Matt's girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, also showed love to Patty. In the comment section of the 70-year-old's post, Rachael gushed, "she's ready to find love."

Patty has been single for nearly three decades. She was previously married to Manny James, with whom she shares Matt and his brother John. Patty and Manny called it quits when their children were little, and she has since continued raising their kids as a single mom.

Now, along with 21 other women, Patty is vying for Gerry Turner's heart. Garry himself is a 72-year-old retired restaurateur, whose wife of more than four decades, Toni, died in 2017.

Of what he's looking for in a partner, Gerry revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "I think the one thing I'm going to look for is that look in the eye. I've seen it before, and I know the feeling when it's there." He added, "If I see that, that's going to be the person that I'm going to probably pursue above others."

Gerry also hopes that his soon-to-be partner has "a great sense of humor, particularly something that is self-effacing." He went to elaborate, "I think I'm going to be looking for someone who's sensitive, who's warm and kind... Someone who blends with me well, so that we feel a partnership... I felt it before in my life, and it's a very important factor."

