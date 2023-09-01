 

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing
Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch
Celebrity

Christine Baumgartner, who shares three children with the 'Yellowstone' actor, breaks down in tears as she's afraid not being able to maintain a luxurious lifestyle for their kids.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner is getting uglier. During a hearing on Thursday, August 31, Christine reportedly broke down in tears as her lawyer argued that she would not be able to find a rental home with comparable value to their vacation homes.

While flipping through evidentiary photos, Christine told the court, "It's so much more than this - it's an experience... We've created quite a community." Meanwhile, her lawyer John Rydell, insisted that living a luxurious life is in the former couple's "DNA at this point."

  Editors' Pick

Kevin, however, has made sure that his and Christine's kids will still be able to maintain their lifestyle. "Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties' three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth," a court document ahead of the hearing read.

Christine is now seeking an increase in the monthly child support payment. It prompted Kevin's legal team to fire back, "Christine's relentless ‘jihad’ against Kevin's character adds a level of animosity to this proceeding that is wholly unnecessary, and meant to distract from the intellectual exercise at hand."

Christine was also accused of getting $20,000 from a "boyfriend". Christine admitted to reveiving that amount of money from Joshua Connor, but she claimed Joshua is a longtime friend of "7 or 8 years." When her lawyer asked, "Is he your boyfriend?" she replied, "No."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Matt James Rooting for Mom Patty to Find Love on 'The Golden Bachelor'

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks
Related Posts
Kris Jenner Likened to AI After Using 'Ridiculous' Filter in New Video

Kris Jenner Likened to AI After Using 'Ridiculous' Filter in New Video

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defends His 23-Year Age Gap With Wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defends His 23-Year Age Gap With Wife Sam

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

Latest News
Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Ran Away Twice Because He's Having a 'Hard Time'
  • Sep 01, 2023

Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Ran Away Twice Because He's Having a 'Hard Time'

Miley Cyrus Very Fond of Home She Shared With Liam Hemsworth for Having 'So Much Magic'
  • Sep 01, 2023

Miley Cyrus Very Fond of Home She Shared With Liam Hemsworth for Having 'So Much Magic'

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks
  • Sep 01, 2023

Coi Leray Slams Latto and Her Ex Trippie Redd on 'Blue Moon' Tracks

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise
  • Sep 01, 2023

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing
  • Sep 01, 2023

Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing

Elizabeth Olsen Will Block Her Future Kids From Becoming Child Stars
  • Sep 01, 2023

Elizabeth Olsen Will Block Her Future Kids From Becoming Child Stars

Most Read
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Michel'le Assures She's 'Fine' After Her Disoriented Appearance on Stage Sparks Concern

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Kelly Ripa Caught in Her Birthday Suit by New Housekeepers

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Martha Stewart Blasted Over 'Tone Deaf' Post Bragging About Using Iceberg to Chill Her Cocktails

Martha Stewart Blasted Over 'Tone Deaf' Post Bragging About Using Iceberg to Chill Her Cocktails

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month