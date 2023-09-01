Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Chokes Up During Divorce Hearing

Cover Images/Faye Sadou/Media Punch Celebrity

Christine Baumgartner, who shares three children with the 'Yellowstone' actor, breaks down in tears as she's afraid not being able to maintain a luxurious lifestyle for their kids.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's divorce from Christine Baumgartner is getting uglier. During a hearing on Thursday, August 31, Christine reportedly broke down in tears as her lawyer argued that she would not be able to find a rental home with comparable value to their vacation homes.

While flipping through evidentiary photos, Christine told the court, "It's so much more than this - it's an experience... We've created quite a community." Meanwhile, her lawyer John Rydell, insisted that living a luxurious life is in the former couple's "DNA at this point."

Kevin, however, has made sure that his and Christine's kids will still be able to maintain their lifestyle. "Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties' three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth," a court document ahead of the hearing read.

Christine is now seeking an increase in the monthly child support payment. It prompted Kevin's legal team to fire back, "Christine's relentless ‘jihad’ against Kevin's character adds a level of animosity to this proceeding that is wholly unnecessary, and meant to distract from the intellectual exercise at hand."

Christine was also accused of getting $20,000 from a "boyfriend". Christine admitted to reveiving that amount of money from Joshua Connor, but she claimed Joshua is a longtime friend of "7 or 8 years." When her lawyer asked, "Is he your boyfriend?" she replied, "No."

