Shaunie Henderson Clarifies Remarks About Ex Shaquille O'Neal in Her Memoir

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Shaunie Henderson is setting the record straight. The ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal claims in a new interview that her remarks about her being unsure if she's ever loved the NBA legend was taken out of context.

"My book is my truth," she told PEOPLE on Friday, May 10, referring to her memoir "Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms". "When I was talking to my friend yesterday, I was like, developing an opinion and a comment from content with no context will show you a lot of people's intelligence and unintelligence, right?"

The "Basketball Wives" executive producer went on saying, "There was no context to just that one quote that I said, and I think that sadly, people are taking my words out of context." She added, "I'm not a word girl. I'm a character girl, and since I've left the marriage of Shaquille, my character has spoken for itself."

Shaunie noted that she "can't speak for" Shaq or "why he would run with" the headline on social media. She, however, emphasized, "it's my book, my truth, and it's my legacy."

In the book, Shaunie wrote, "I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while." Shaunie, however, defended him while citing the challenges he faced balancing fame, wealth, and family.

"He was trying to be a world-famous, thirty-something multimillionaire with thousands of women throwing themselves at him, and people in general begging just to be in his presence, while being a husband and a father simultaneously," she said of the retired basketball player, whom she married from 2002 to 2009. "How could anyone possibly know how to do that?"

Catching wind of the remarks, Shaq responded in an Instagram post on May 8. "I understand… I wouldn't have been in love with me either," the 52-year-old basketball icon. "Wishing you all the best [heart emoji]. All love, Shaq."