Dolly Parton Felt Bad for Rejecting Invite From Kate Middleton

The 'Jolene' hitmaker had to say no to an invite for a tea with Prince William's wife when she was in U.K. to promote her new rock star-studded studio album.

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton declined an invite for a tea with Catherine, Princess of Wales to promote her rock album. The 77-year-old music legend was disappointed to have to skip meeting with the 41-year-old royal - who is the wife of future king Prince William - but her promotion schedule for her star-studded LP "Rockstar" was too jam-packed to fit in tea, even with royalty.

"This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate. And I felt so bad… I couldn't even go! They had all this stuff set up," she said to Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio 2. The "9 to 5" hitmaker wasn't willing to give up promotion opportunities, adding, "She [Catherine] wasn't going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no."

However, she's hopeful to be invited again. Dolly continued, "And one of these days I'm going to get to do that… That would be great!"

The "Jolene" hitmaker previously performed at the late Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee in 1977, and many years later, she admitted to being petrified of curtsying incorrectly. She told Insider, "Even though you have to do the protocol, you have to bow and all that, I could tell that she didn't care about that. That's just something she had to do. And if somebody made a mistake, it was okay."

Despite being "scared to death" of mucking it up, Dolly found the monarch to be "very warm, very sweet." Dolly added, "Just meeting the Queen of England, just to meet a queen, it was amazing."

