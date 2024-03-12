 

Dolly Parton Teases Possible Beyonce's 'Jolene' Cover for 'Renaissance Act II'

The 'Coat of Many Colors' songstress spills the beans that the 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker has recorded a cover of her 1974 classic that is probably going to be featured in Bey's upcoming country album.

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has revealed Beyonce Knowles has recorded a cover of "Jolene". The 78-year-old country music icon has let slip that the 42-year-old megastar might be releasing a version of her 1974 classic, if it makes the final cut of her upcoming country LP "Renaissance Act II".

Speaking to Knox News, she said of the rumors that they have recorded a duet for the album, "Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that."

"I love her!" Dolly further gushed over the R&B diva. "She's a beautiful girl and a great singer."

And it turns out the "9 to 5" hitmaker has wanted the former Destiny's Child star to cover the song for years. She said, "We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

So far, Beyonce has released the hit singles, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages", from the project. The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker became the first black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with "Texas Hold 'Em" after it debuted at No.1 on the U.S. chart, and "16 Carriages" has also racked up some impressive streams.

"Renaissance Act II" is the second part of her planned "Renaissance" trilogy, following the 2022 dance record "Renaissance", and will land on March 29. There has been a big debate surrounding her foray into country, but the Queen of Country herself spoke out to defend the star.

Dolly shared on social media, "I'm a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she's done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can't wait to hear the full album!"

