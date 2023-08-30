 

Jessie James Plans Breast Reduction Surgery Only Two Years After Boob Job

Jessie James Plans Breast Reduction Surgery Only Two Years After Boob Job
Instagram
Celebrity

While insisting that she has no issue breastfeeding with her fake boobs, Eric Decker's wife contemplates going under the knife to have her breast implants reduced.

  • Aug 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Jessie James Decker claims she breastfeeds "just fine" with implants - but "definitely" needs a reduction. The 35-year-old country star - who already has Vivianne, nine, Eric Jr., seven, and Forrest, five, with husband Eric Decker - is pregnant with her fourth child and, while she has no issues feeding with her fake boobs, she admits she does need them reduced as they balloon when she is pregnant.

"I've had implants and nursed just fine. I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another, I wouldn't have gone so big," she told her Instagram followers.

Jessie - who underwent breast augmentation surgery two years ago - added, "When I'm pregnant, they get massive. Like quadruple in size. Def need a reduction in the future." She quipped about her breast work, "It was fun while it lasted. I'm over it."

  Editors' Pick

The couple's fourth child wasn't planned, otherwise, she wouldn't have gone under the knife for bust enlargement before the pregnancy. Answering questions from her fans, she explained, "We were very, very surprised. As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done."

Although they were surprised to be expecting a new addition, they couldn't be happier. She gushed, "Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon."

The busty beauty revealed to her followers two years ago, "After deciding we were done having babies, I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it. They were so big and perky before children, and I wanted them back...plus some."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dolly Parton Felt Bad for Rejecting Invite From Kate Middleton

Elvis Presley's 'Five-Star' Gun Sold for Nearly $200K in Auction
Related Posts
Jessie James Debuts Baby Bump in New Clip as She's Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Debuts Baby Bump in New Clip as She's Expecting Fourth Child With Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James on Mom-Shamers: 'I Don't Let It Affect' Me

Jessie James on Mom-Shamers: 'I Don't Let It Affect' Me

Jessie James Begging Husband to Get Vasectomy but He Fears It Will 'Take His Manhood Away'

Jessie James Begging Husband to Get Vasectomy but He Fears It Will 'Take His Manhood Away'

Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her

Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her

Latest News
The Killers' New Album Gets Axed
  • Aug 30, 2023

The Killers' New Album Gets Axed

Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Gruesome Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance
  • Aug 30, 2023

Miguel Ridiculed for Sharing Gruesome Pic of His Back After Hanging From His Skin During Performance

Jessie James Plans Breast Reduction Surgery Only Two Years After Boob Job
  • Aug 30, 2023

Jessie James Plans Breast Reduction Surgery Only Two Years After Boob Job

Hayley Williams Feels 'Good' to Be Back at Studio After Canceling Shows Due to Lung Infection
  • Aug 30, 2023

Hayley Williams Feels 'Good' to Be Back at Studio After Canceling Shows Due to Lung Infection

Zendaya Yearning to Play 'Bad Guy' for Her Next Role
  • Aug 30, 2023

Zendaya Yearning to Play 'Bad Guy' for Her Next Role

Boosie Badazz Glad to 'Head Back Home' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Sugar Issues
  • Aug 30, 2023

Boosie Badazz Glad to 'Head Back Home' After Being Hospitalized for Blood Sugar Issues

Most Read
Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Sam Asghari Tried to Gain Control of Britney Spears' Estate During Their Marriage

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Gets Undressed on Vacation With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Tom Brady Romance

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Sasha Obama Spotted Grocery Shopping Alone Without Security

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks Rips 'Nasty' Beyonce, Praises 'Stylish' Nicki Minaj

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors

Amara La Negra Breaks Silence on Her and Safaree Samuels' Dating Rumors