Britney Spears Gets New Puppy After Sam Asghari Keeps One of the Dogs They Shared

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has introduced a new canine companion to seemingly replace one of the pets taken by her estranged husband following their bitter split.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has shown off her new puppy after agreeing to keep four out of five pooches she shared with her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari. The 41-year-old pop star and budding actor, 29, are splitting after just 14 months of marriage, and after it was claimed that the "Gimme More" hitmaker was worried that Sam would try to take their dogs, TMZ reported that the pair decided their Doberman, Porsha, who he bought for Britney in October 2021 as a protection dog, will be his and she will keep their Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah, and two other small dogs.

However, Britney has seemingly replaced Porsha with a teeny white fluff ball called Snow that looks to be a Maltese. "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it's her world and we just live in it !!! Britney wrote on Instagram along with a clip of her new canine companion. She said in the video, "Let me show them how tiny you are. Say 'hi' Snow!"

Sam cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the estranged couple's separation and has asked that Spears pay spousal support and his attorneys' fees.

The divorce looks set to turn nasty as there have already been reports Sam believed Britney cheated on him - causing an alleged "nuclear" row at the end of July, according to sources. There have also been claims Sam has told friends the singer was violent towards him and would act so "erratically" she would allegedly chuck knives at the wall of the LA mansion where they married in 2022.

The "Lucky" singer is said to be living with her older sibling Bryan, whom she remained close to throughout her long-running battle to free herself from her family's controversial conservatorship over her life, which was legally ended in April, and he is now understood to have temporarily moved in with her at her and Sam's home.

She is also having therapy. A source told Page Six, "He's been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist."

You can share this post!