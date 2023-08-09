 

Julia Fox Bleaches Her Brows While Sporting Tiny String-and-Chain Bikini

Julia Fox Bleaches Her Brows While Sporting Tiny String-and-Chain Bikini
Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

The 'Uncut Gems' actress, who is known for her bold look, shows off her edgy style as she treats her Instagram followers to a new picture of her sporting another wild look.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox is ready for the summer. The 33-year-old star "Uncut Gems" actress showed off her edgy style as she treated her Instagram followers to a new picture of her sporting another wild look.

In the picture, the star could be seen enjoying a beach day. For the summer outing, Julia donned a metallic pink bikini from Dilara Findikogly. She paired the look with customizable strings and chains draping under the bustline and side-tie Mata Hari bottom that also included chain trim along the top.

As for her makeup, the model brought back her platinum eyebrow look. She also sported her newly red hair long and loose, adding a coordinating berry lipstick.

  Editors' Pick

Julia is no stranger to wearing a bold look. Last month, she turned heads when she arrived in a chest-baring dress at the Toronto premiere of "Something You Said Last Night".

The mom of one set people's pulse racing as she donned a black, cut-out dress around her chest. She had crucifix-adorned nipple tassels covering her chest, while flaunting her midriff through a sheer, nude fabric.

That aside, Julia previously opened up about her brief romance with Kanye West. In a March episode of "Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh" podcast, she reflected on their relationships with the Chicago rapper as they called it their "Cinderella moments."

"I have a theory that he has always been the same, kind of, and it's getting more extreme," the star said. "I feel like he has always just had really lofting dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries-like if you tell the man no, he is going to find a way to get yes."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Melle Mel Blasted Over 'The Worst' Diss Track After Hitting Back at Eminem

Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Stating 'Lies' Amid Their Social Media Feud
Related Posts
Julia Fox Proves She's Still Got Her 'A**' While Going Almost Naked at NY Beach

Julia Fox Proves She's Still Got Her 'A**' While Going Almost Naked at NY Beach

Julia Fox Sees the Term Beauty as 'Subtle Way' to 'Oppress' Women

Julia Fox Sees the Term Beauty as 'Subtle Way' to 'Oppress' Women

Julia Fox Admits She's 'Permanently Banned' From One Store for Shoplifting

Julia Fox Admits She's 'Permanently Banned' From One Store for Shoplifting

Julia Fox Rocks Nipple Tassels in Chest-Baring Dress in Toronto

Julia Fox Rocks Nipple Tassels in Chest-Baring Dress in Toronto

Latest News
Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce
  • Aug 09, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce

Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy
  • Aug 09, 2023

Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy

Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Stating 'Lies' Amid Their Social Media Feud
  • Aug 09, 2023

Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Stating 'Lies' Amid Their Social Media Feud

Julia Fox Bleaches Her Brows While Sporting Tiny String-and-Chain Bikini
  • Aug 09, 2023

Julia Fox Bleaches Her Brows While Sporting Tiny String-and-Chain Bikini

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview
  • Aug 09, 2023

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

50 Cent Dishes on His Safety Measure After Ditching Signature Bulletproof Vest
  • Aug 09, 2023

50 Cent Dishes on His Safety Measure After Ditching Signature Bulletproof Vest

Most Read
Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star
Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Tyler Perry Catches Heat Over His Birthday Shout-Out to Barack Obama

Tyler Perry Catches Heat Over His Birthday Shout-Out to Barack Obama

Donald Trump Claims He Won't Get Fair Trial Unless Judge Presiding Over His Case Is Changed

Donald Trump Claims He Won't Get Fair Trial Unless Judge Presiding Over His Case Is Changed

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children