Julia Fox and Amber Rose Bonding Over Their Past Romance With Mutual Ex Kanye West

Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox and Amber Rose had a candid discussion in a new episode of the former's podcast. In the Thursday, March 23 episode of "Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh" podcast, the two stars, who both dated Kanye West in the past, reflected on their relationships with the Chicago rapper as they called it their "Cinderella moments."

"I don't shy away from that because it is a really big part of my story and how I became famous," Amber shared. The model continued, "I think the funny part is I didn't have anyone to look to and say, okay this happened to her so it's going to happen to me-I was the first."

She elaborated, "I was the girlfriend and then all of the sudden I was by myself walking around and paparazzi would follow me around, alone, and I would say. 'I'm not famous, he's not with me.' "

The mom of two, who dated Ye from 2008 to 2010, later compared sudden fame to being "thrown to the sharks," before addressing the Yeezy designer's public meltdown. "Years of buildup will make a motherf**ker look crazy after a while because you're just fed up," explained the video vixen. "I definitely can't make any excuses for the things that he says because I don't agree with them."

Meanwhile, Julia shared her own take on her whirlwind romance with Ye following his split from Kim Kardashian. "I have a theory that he has always been the same, kind of, and it's getting more extreme," the "Uncut Gems" star said. "I feel like he has always just had really lofting dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries-like if you tell the man no, he is going to find a way to get yes."

Prior to this, Julia revealed that she never talks to Ye, who is now married to Yeezy employee Bianca Censori, again after they called it quits. "I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," the 33-year-old said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" back in January. "And I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."

"We were literally together for like a minute," she went on to divulge. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything."

