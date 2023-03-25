 

Julia Fox and Amber Rose Bonding Over Their Past Romance With Mutual Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox and Amber Rose Bonding Over Their Past Romance With Mutual Ex Kanye West
Cover Images/Darla Khazei/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

On the 'Uncut Gems' star's podcast, the two stars, who both dated the Yeezy designer in the past, reflect on their relationships with the rapper as they call it their 'Cinderella moments.'

  • Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox and Amber Rose had a candid discussion in a new episode of the former's podcast. In the Thursday, March 23 episode of "Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh" podcast, the two stars, who both dated Kanye West in the past, reflected on their relationships with the Chicago rapper as they called it their "Cinderella moments."

"I don't shy away from that because it is a really big part of my story and how I became famous," Amber shared. The model continued, "I think the funny part is I didn't have anyone to look to and say, okay this happened to her so it's going to happen to me-I was the first."

She elaborated, "I was the girlfriend and then all of the sudden I was by myself walking around and paparazzi would follow me around, alone, and I would say. 'I'm not famous, he's not with me.' "

  Editors' Pick

The mom of two, who dated Ye from 2008 to 2010, later compared sudden fame to being "thrown to the sharks," before addressing the Yeezy designer's public meltdown. "Years of buildup will make a motherf**ker look crazy after a while because you're just fed up," explained the video vixen. "I definitely can't make any excuses for the things that he says because I don't agree with them."

Meanwhile, Julia shared her own take on her whirlwind romance with Ye following his split from Kim Kardashian. "I have a theory that he has always been the same, kind of, and it's getting more extreme," the "Uncut Gems" star said. "I feel like he has always just had really lofting dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries-like if you tell the man no, he is going to find a way to get yes."

Prior to this, Julia revealed that she never talks to Ye, who is now married to Yeezy employee Bianca Censori, again after they called it quits. "I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," the 33-year-old said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" back in January. "And I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."

"We were literally together for like a minute," she went on to divulge. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers
Related Posts
Julia Fox Defends Her New York Apartment Tour: 'Everybody Has Mice Here!'

Julia Fox Defends Her New York Apartment Tour: 'Everybody Has Mice Here!'

Julia Fox Been Trying to Make Her Brother 'Get Help' Before Arrest

Julia Fox Been Trying to Make Her Brother 'Get Help' Before Arrest

Julia Fox Helps Brother With $450K Bail Bond Following Gun Arrest

Julia Fox Helps Brother With $450K Bail Bond Following Gun Arrest

Julia Fox Left 'Heartbroken' by Her Father and Brother's Drug and Gun Arrest

Julia Fox Left 'Heartbroken' by Her Father and Brother's Drug and Gun Arrest

Latest News
Jay-Z's Net Worth Soars to New Height: $2.5 Billion
  • Mar 25, 2023

Jay-Z's Net Worth Soars to New Height: $2.5 Billion

Yung Miami Downplays Trolling Over Her Rap Style
  • Mar 25, 2023

Yung Miami Downplays Trolling Over Her Rap Style

Katy Perry Shares Secret Behind Her Viral Quirky 'Doll Eye'
  • Mar 25, 2023

Katy Perry Shares Secret Behind Her Viral Quirky 'Doll Eye'

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 25, 2023

Judge 'Baffled' by Gwyneth Paltrow's Request to Dish Out 'Treats' at Ski Crash Trial

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers
  • Mar 25, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Split Reportedly a Badly Kept Secret Among Their Peers

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her
  • Mar 25, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Alleged Ski Crash Victim Was 'Perverted' Man Trying to Assaut Her

Most Read
Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday
Celebrity

Olivia Wilde Shows Off 'Shameless' Butt Tattoo to Celebrate 39th Birthday

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

Madonna Proudly Flaunts Smooth Visage After Admitting to Get Plastic Surgery

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

SZA Flaunts Enviable Curves in SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Dubs Her 'Woman of the Moment'

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Candace Owens Calls Her Disabled Model Rant 'Honest Mistake' After Enraging Christina Applegate

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

Boosie Badazz, DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 Weighs In on 6ix9ine's Bloody Beatdown

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's Sexually Assaulted by 'Famous TV Judge'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Waka Flocka Flame on Past Friendship With Gucci Mane: 'We Needed Each Other to Go Forward'

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on 'Absurd' Rumors She's Dating Tom Brady's Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Delilah Belle Hamlin Recalls the First Time She Slid Into Jason Momoa's DMs

Delilah Belle Hamlin Recalls the First Time She Slid Into Jason Momoa's DMs